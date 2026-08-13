The 1986 summit in Reykjavik, Iceland between U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev was largely seen as a dud at the time. The political class had great hopes for a major breakthrough on nuclear arms reduction between the world’s two great superpowers, and the meeting’s ending without any kind of agreement drew international jeers.

Subsequent events have prompted reconsideration, including the inking of a nuclear deal the following year and the fall of the USSR a few years after that. With the eventually declassification of records from that meeting, writer/director Michael Russell Gunn (“Designated Survivor”) offers up an inquisitive depiction of those 30 critical hours in “The Brink of War” that shows how close the two leaders came to something truly groundbreaking — and how it all blew up, while planting the seeds for what came after.

The result is an old-school political drama that’s a showcase for three terrific actors: Jeff Daniels as Reagan, Jared Harris as Gorbachev and J. K. Simmons as U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz. Watching them go toe-to-toe for a couple of hours is a real treat, piercing through the hatchet jobs and hagiography to show how principled but flawed men wielded power at the highest of stakes.

Of course, the film can’t help but also be a whispered condemnation of today’s political environment, where jackassery and bluster is celebrated over serious, sober tacticians. Can you imagine 40 years from now somebody making a movie about today’s leadership and behind-the-scenes negotiations?

(Narrator: You cannot.)

Let’s start with the title: it’s debatable how close the US and USSR were to an actual shooting war in 1986. Gorbachev, a youngster in his 50s compared to the parade of geriatrics the Soviet has just cycled through, clearly was signaling himself as a reformer itching for a deal. Reagan and his followers had calculated that a military build-up would break the bank of the Russians and bring them to the negotiating table.

Daniels doesn’t look or particularly sound much like Reagan; I’d say Dennis Quaid achieved a much better impersonation in last year’s otherwise awful “Reagan” biopic. But I don’t think Daniels was going for mimicry. Instead he shows Reagan as a guy who was content with being depicted as a dim-bulb warmonger if it moved the world closer to peace in the years ahead.

There’s a nice scene where Reagan is meeting his diplomatic corps in advance of the summit, where he demonstrates an adroit understanding of the technological aspects of the Strategic Defense Initiative, a mostly theoretical “shield” against ballistic missiles that Gorbachev and the Rooskies saw as a threat. The bureaucrats exchange surprised glances, as most political professionals thought the man barely capable of distinguishing flavors of jelly beans.

“Being underestimated is a tactical advantage, gentleman,” Shultz advises. “Let’s not make that same mistake with the new Secretary General.”

Reagan is also shown as being more impacted by his 1981 assassination attempt than was generally acknowledged, including a nasty chest scar and tremors in his left hand. He admits to Gorbachev that being killed by one of his own citizens had never even occurred to him, and the Soviet can’t help but note the implausibility of such a thing under his system, even as Reagan continually prods him over human rights violations.

“My people can stand up and criticize me and I can’t send them to the gulag,” Reagan says.

“And my people can’t shoot me,” Gorbachev coldly responds.

The portrait of Gorbachev that Harris draws is of a brilliant but skeptical man, someone who wants to accept Reagan’s outreached hand but knows going too far could result in his own being cut off by the shadowy Soviet intelligence/military apparatchiks who control the Communist party. He’s a shrewd operator but also a prisoner of the system he’s trying to push out of a World War II mindset.

The men’s relationships with their wives also comes into play. Nancy Reagan (Hope Davis) opts to stay home, knowing there will be little opportunity for meaningful dialogue or photo ops in the harsh Icelandic backdrop. (A recurring joke is that the bleak meeting house on a cliff is haunted.) When Raisa Gorbahev (Branka Katić) decides to attend, it sets off a low-key transatlantic war of words as they cattily one-up each other.

The hidden hero of the piece is Shultz, a controlled and calculating man whose enormous impact on the world stage was belied by his back-of-the-room personality. (He only just died five years ago at age 100.) Indeed, filmmaker Gunn interviewed Shultz before his passing and dedicates the movie to him.

Simmons gives him a perfunctory sort of grace, a guy who thrived playing the role of “the man behind the man.”

There’s some stuff going on with the minor players in the background, such as the KGB and CIA counterparts huddled in the basement recording everything and arguing about sharing bathrooms. Or a pair of reporters following Mrs. Gorbachev around while exchanging flirtations. It’s OK as filler/context, but seems very cutting room floor-eligible to me.

You’d think a movie that is about 75 percent guys sitting at a table talking wouldn’t be terribly thrilling. Anything but. Gunn, a first-time feature film director, shoots with subtle little visual cues to complement the back-and-forth of the talks, which can range from hopeful to bitterly angry in a matter of seconds.

For example, at one point each man offers a piece of paper with a proposal they know their counterpart will not be favorable to, pushing it exactly halfway across the table. There it sits as they jabber some more, waiting for the hopeful moment when the other man will accept the document as something worth consideration, and drags it the rest of the way.

It’s a simple thing, yet bespeaks of the growing rapprochement between them. At another point, the table actually shrinks with each cut in the editing, the physical distance between Gorbachev and Reagan closing as the divide between their nations suddenly seems surmountable.

They didn’t close the deal, of course. But the movie shows how these cautious little steps, even if they didn’t bear fruit at the time, kept the Cold War from growing very hot.

As it’s being released by Angel Studios, best-known for its faith-based filmmaking and right-of-center leanings, I’m sure there will be some who dismiss “The Brink of War” as jingoistic claptrap made to puff up Reagan. Daniels is fairly well known for his lefty politics, so I have a hard time believing he’d sign up for that.

Instead, he seems genuinely curious about exploring the mindset of somebody very different from himself — the hallmark of a good actor and good citizen.

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