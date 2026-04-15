Steven Soderbergh, like his contemporary Quentin Tarantino, seems like he’s been threatening to retire from movies for forever.

He actually announced he was stepping away from filmmaking in 2013, but was back at it shortly thereafter. In Tarantino’s case, I rather wish he’d stop teasing and just get on with it as his stuff has become way too self-referential and feety for my taste.

Soderbergh’s a different case. From my lens, it feels like he’ll go away for a few years, making tiny or experimental films that don’t make much of an impact (or that I even see), compared to his big award-winning and/or box office blockbuster features like “Traffic,” “Erin Brockovich” and the “Oceans” flicks.

He’s been on a roll lately with the third “Magic Mike” movie and last year’s excellent spy character study “Black Bag.” His newest, “The Christophers,” is probably my favorite thing he’s done in the past 25 years.

Ironically, its main character gave up a long time ago.

Ian McKellen plays Julian Sklar, an iconoclastic painter who was a cultural phenom back in the day. Profoundly irked by the business side of the art world, he sold most of his works — valued at seven figures each — on the stoop of his home like a neighborhood garage sale. He stopped painting and became the star of a TV show called “Art Fight,” which essentially consisted of aspiring artists coming on to share their work and having Julian crap all over them, playing to the audience with his humorous insults.

There’s also references to that fact he was canceled some years ago, probably for his poison tongue, which he seems to especially like aiming at women. Once a gay icon, he’s now become the tired old thing the hip LGBTQ crowd finds antiquated and embarrassing. These days Julian rarely emerges from his ramshackle three-story house, earning his dinners by recording online greetings for fans.

(£149 a pop he boasts — and a hundred more if he “signs” the work.)

Julian was most famous for The Christophers, soulful portraits he did of a lover he cherished. The first two series were a smash hit, bought up by big collectors and museums, and it’s well-known that he started a third. However, they suffered a horrid breakup and he stopped at the sketch phase, refusing to show the paintings to anyone. They’re languishing in a bathtub on the dusty third floor where his painting supplies also sit, untouched for 30 years.

His kids, Barnaby and Sally (James Corden and Jessica Gunning), are talentless leeches who worry Julian will die and the Christophers will become worthless. So they hire Lori Butler (Michaela Coel), a former painter who has quietly turned to forgery to make ends meet.

Her assignment is to infiltrate Julian’s studio as his new assistant, find and “complete” the Christophers in his style, so that when he passes a treasure trove will be awaiting discovery.

Lori is Julian’s opposite in many ways: reserved and mysterious to his gregariousness and forced wit. She loves art for the reaction it inspires in other people, while Julian thinks the only relationship that matters is the one between painter and canvas.

He prattles on at their first meeting, agreeing to take her on and quickly testing the boundaries of where she’ll object to his obnoxiousness. He teases and toys with Lori, clearly thinking he has the upper hand, but her quiet stillness hides a sharp and formidable mind.

“I like my flattery, I just need to believe it,” he tells her.

Eventually, of course, Julian discovers the treachery, because otherwise the film wouldn’t have any direction. There are the expected angry accusations and a breakup, though one that only proves to be temporary. Eventually Julian and Lori join forces to put one over on his kids, but I’ll leave the exact nature of that for you to discover.

The screenplay by Ed Solomon is just terrific, a weaving of smart dialogue, ribald humor and vivid character study. Not what I expected from a guy mostly known for commercial fare like the “Bill & Ted” movies, “Super Mario Bros.” and “Men in Black.”

Of course, what really makes it work is the inter play between Coel and McKellen. It’s crackling with energy, with heaping portions of antagonism, empathy and curiosity. Their characters are more alike than either would care to admit, as they both chose to stop painting original works, their passion souring for different reasons.

The best scene is where Julian disbelieves that Lori could possibly imitate his work, since it was so personal to him and fueled by raging emotions of obsessive love. “How could you know how I would have painted them when even I don't know how I would have painted them?!?” he demands.

Over time, Julian’s protective bravado begins to fall, and we recognize an old man who has become very lonely and frightened — not necessarily of dying, but being forgotten.

“That’s the thing,” Julian says. “To last in the mind of others.”

I’m not quite ready to call “The Christophers” a masterpiece, but it’s damn good stuff — fun and playful but also boasting a hefty undercurrent. It’s a very funny movie but also explores terrifying themes about clinging to one’s identity and losing the thing that once brought you the most joy in life.

For Soderbergh, it’s perhaps most telling as an ode to not quitting.

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