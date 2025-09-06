Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

My interest in installments to “The Conjuring” series is directly proportional to how much involvement actors Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga and their characters Ed and Lorraine Warren have in them. Some think of the actual Warrens as hucksters, but I’ll be damned if they don’t play like gangbusters as portrayed by these talented and appealing performers. It’s on this level that I really enjoyed “The Conjuring: Last Rites” (now in theaters), the supposedly final entry to the franchise.

Ed and Lorraine have hung up the ghostbuster game due to Ed’s heart health problems. Their daughter Judy (Mia Tomlinson, taking the torch from previous Judys Sterling Jerins and Mckenna Grace) is now grown and has entered into a serious relationship with former cop Tony Spera (Ben Hardy) … much to Ed’s consternation.

At the behest of the Warren’s friend and colleague Father Gordon (Steve Coulter) and despite their retirement, Ed and Lorraine are encouraged to look into the case of the Smurl family. The Smurls are a multigenerational household living in Pennsylvania coal-mining country. Things get weird when Grandpa (Peter Wight) and Grandma Smurl (Kate Fahy) gift their granddaughter Heather (Kíla Lord Cassidy) a full mirror with an ornamental border that they found at a swap meet for her confirmation. Turns out the mirror is cursed, brings demonic forces into the Smurl home and has connections to the Warrens … Judy especially.

The picture as directed by Michael Chaves and scripted by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick – these guys are series veterans having collectively had a hand in “The Conjuring 2,” “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” and “The Nun II” – may be too much of a slow burn for a lot of horrorheads clocking in at a leisurely 135 minutes. I actually enjoyed spending this time refamiliarizing myself with the Warrens and Father Gordon and getting to know Tony and the Smurls. I was afforded the opportunity to care about all these folks and what happens to them. And it’s not as if we aren’t provided plenty of screwy scenery and scenarios – one character barfs up blood and glass, there are hangings aplenty, crosses and Bibles burst into flames.

“The Conjuring: Last Rites” may not be the scariest horror film I’ve ever seen, but it might just be the sweetest and most romantic one thanks to the way the Warren’s relationship is depicted through Goldberg, Naing and Johnson-McGoldrick’s writing and Wilson and Farmiga’s finely-tuned chemistry and performances. If this is the end, they’re going out on a high note.

Share