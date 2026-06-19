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There are no singing and dancing anthropomorphic foxes, there are no anthemic Bryan Adams singles and there sure as shinola ain’t no men in tights.

“The Death of Robin Hood” (now in theaters), the latest from writer/director Michael Sarnoski (helmer of my beloved “Pig” and the OK but less admired “A Quiet Place: Day One”), is unlike any other Prince of Thieves you’ve ever seen. This one’s largely a bunch of mud and blood, but the gore becomes a big ol’ bore of a chore.

Hugh Jackman stars as our titular Robin Hood. He and his homie Little John (Bill Skarsgård) have done a lot of dirt to a bunch of folks and many of these people are looking for retribution.

John, who’s assumed the name Edward, has married a red-headed woman named Margaret (Katie Breen) and sired a little girl creatively named Little Margaret (Faith Delaney).

Little John is removed from his land and seeks Robin’s assistance in reuniting his family. Suffice it to say things go sideways and people die badly. (So badly in fact that the gentleman sitting two seats away from me got up and left the movie 15 minutes into it. Hoboken no jokin’ - this ish begins brutally and proudly continues the tradition of last week’s “The Furious” by graphically depicting children being shot by bows and arrows).

Robin gets wrecked and John leaves him on an island under the care of healer Sister Brigid (Jodie Comer). It’s here that Robin befriends a kindly leper (Murray Bartlett, best known as the hotel manager who took a dump in a yuppie’s suitcase in season one of “The White Lotus”). It’s also here that Robin’s eventually reunited with Little Margaret and makes the acquaintance of a young man named Arthur (Noah Jupe) who’s harboring a secret.

“The Death of Robin Hood” does for medieval derring-do what John Hillcoat and Nick Cave’s Aussie Western “The Proposition” did for the classic oater. It’s a meditation on legend and all the violence that entails. It’s extremely well-acted by Jackman and Comer, but it’s bleaker than bleak and won’t appeal to the cinematically meek. That said, I loved the beautiful Northern Ireland scenery and the tunes from Jim Ghedi.

I responded to “The Death of Robin Hood” much more in its meditative moments as opposed to its murderous ones. I suspect both instances will be a hard sale to and hard swallow for general audiences.

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