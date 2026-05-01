It’s been twenty years since the folks at Runway first graced the big screen and audiences are in for a rather rambunctious reunion. There are so many clever allusions to the first movie, the clothes are stunning (obviously), the sets are elaborate, the shooting locations are beautiful, the cast looks incredible, and from title card to credits the whole film is ripe with nostalgia. It almost feels like watching a modern-day retelling of a modern-day fairy-tale.

In “The Devil Wears Prada 2” we catch back up with Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) right as she and her team of loyal colleagues are being fired from a prestigious news publication. Meanwhile Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), editor-in-chief of the high fashion Runway magazine, has found herself in hot water after reports of poor working conditions in Runway warehouses goes viral. With the magazine in desperate need of some public goodwill, Irv Ravitz the chairman of Runway’s parent company, offers Andy Sachs the head of the features position as Miranda tries to navigate this PR crisis.

After a series of rambling and slightly disjointed events Andy, Miranda, along with Nigel (Stanley Tucci) and Emily, are forced to join forces and confront a threat to the future of Runway that has the potential to dismantle the magazine beyond recognition. The film uses these impending dangers to showcase the impact social media has had on journalism and the high-fashion landscape by touching on the perils of AI, fast fashion, soulless consumerism, and the devaluation of art in a way that accurately mirrors the world we live in today, but may seem un-relatable in the future.

There is also an element of whimsy in the styling of the sets and in some of the outfits that caused me to raise an eyebrow more than once. One of the most memorable things about “The Devil Wears Prada” is the timelessness of it all — particularly the fashion. I re-visited the first movie recently and the styles still hold up twenty years later. While the majority of the looks in the sequel share that classic element, it seems unlikely that most will stand the test of time.

On a similar note, “The Devil Wears Prada 2” works overtime to course correct certain elements of its predecessor that aged poorly over the past twenty years. Such as trading in scenes of main character Andy Sachs hyper fixating on being a size six, for ones of her and former coworker Emily enjoying a basket of fries. Thankfully, this aspect of the movie isn’t too heavy handed and manages to be cleverly executed in some places. For instance, the ever sharp-tongued Miranda Priestly seems to be going through HR mandated sensitivity training via her new first assistant Amari, portrayed by Simone Ashley of Bridgerton fame.

As was the case in the first film, this sequel’s greatest strength lies in its cast. It’s clear that all of the returning members are having the time of their lives stepping back into their character’s old shoes. This Andy Sachs is much more bold and courageous letting us know that the past twenty years have emboldened her to come into her own. Anne Hathaway does however manage to bring back that same neurotic charm that made her character so compelling.

This sequel also provides much more insight into the devil herself as a person. Seeing the almighty Miranda Priestly contend with the scruples of today’s social climate is both hilarious and a tad cringe all in the same breath. Although it is interesting, seeing more of Miranda’s inner thoughts and feelings takes away some of the mystique that made her character so iconic. However, this decision does open the door for some cathartic moments that fans of the first film with will find heartwarming. Of course Meryl Streep reprises her role (despite promising never to do so) with an obvious enthusiasm a sentiment that is obviously echoed throughout the rest of the cast.

Overall, I did enjoy “The Devil Wears Prada 2” more than I initially thought I would, even though it was everything I expected from a sequel to such a classic movie. There were definitely a few missed opportunities in some places, some questionable choices in others, and of course we must always ask ourselves if a sequel to a beloved movie is warranted or necessary. However, it is clear that the writers did care about giving these beloved characters the endings their respective stories deserve. That’s all.