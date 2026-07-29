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Happy Shark Week to those who celebrate. In conjunction with and to profit off this special time Prime Video has released the horror-thriller “The Devil’s Mouth.” It’s nowhere near the best shark flick I’ve ever seen, but it’s also far from the worst.

Recent college graduates Sara (Kathryn Newton), Max (Lana Condor), Max’s boyfriend James (Nico Hiraga, looking like a baby Branscombe Richmond), Adrienne (Tommi Rose) and Greg (Gavin Casalegno) are vacationing in Thailand.

While booze cruising on a boat captained by Captain (Sahajak Boonthanakit, recently seen in “The Furious”) odd-woman-out Sara almost gets left behind while swimming. To add insult to injury she’s stung by enough jellyfish that not even R. Kelly could heal her.

Understandably, Sara’s fairly pissed - especially at her bossy bestie Max, whom she holds accountable. The fact that the two are squabbling over whether they should move to Los Angeles or New York repping like they’re Biggie and Tupac doesn’t help matters either.

The crew take a trip to our titular cave as guided by Wat (Tayme Thapthimthong, he was on the most recent season of “The White Lotus”). Wat suggests the group take the easier green route. Pushy Max insists they tackle the tougher red route and whatever Max wants Max gets. Prior to departing Sara makes eyes at handsome, Aussie scuba dude Ryan (Harrison Luna) who’s diving beneath them.

Unfortunately, flooding recently took place and a bunch of oceanic wildlife has found its way into the cave’s freshwater system … including a hungry bull shark.

“The Devil’s Mouth” is directed Jeff Wadlow (a journeyman filmmaker who’s made entertaining junk such as “Never Back Down,” “Kick-Ass 2” and Blumhouse’s “Fantasy Island”) and scripted by Aja Gabel (she’s a writer on the current Jennifer Garner series “The Five-Star Weekend”) and Myung Joh Wesner (she wrote on the Disney+ “Star Wars” show “Skeleton Crew”).

Wadlow cut his teeth with the horror flick “Cry Wolf” and has tipped his toes back into the genre waters with “Truth or Dare” and the aforementioned “Fantasy Island.” He uses this skill set to skillfully build tension despite me not really giving a damn about whether some of these Ugly Americans live or die. I was actually hooting and hollering when a few of the chumps get chomped. (“Take that you dumbass mama’s boy!”)

Newton’s an actress I’ve liked a lot elsewhere (“Blockers,” “Freaky,” “Ready or Not 2: Here I Come”) and she and Hiraga are the most likable of the bunch. (Even if Newton is saddled with ridiculously doing the Johnny Drama from “Entourage” “Victory!” bit at one point in the picture.) Condor’s character is kind of a creep, but she looks great in a swimsuit. Most everyone else is pretty much dumb chum.

Some of the CG effects are sorta shaky, but this PG-13 shark tale still has a surprising amount of teeth and bite.

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