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Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America and therefore it’s no real surprise that filmmakers have decided to make a flick about the game. The picture is “The Dink” (available on Apple TV beginning Friday, July 24) and it volleys well enough while never quite nailing an Erne or Around-the-Post.

Dusty Boyd (Jake Johnson) was a childhood tennis prodigy whose adult career never materialized after a fateful match against superstar Andy Roddick (playing himself). This was a huge disappointment to Dusty’s Dad and coach Chuck (Ed Harris).

Dusty’s life is no great shakes. He coaches tennis to snot-nosed kids at the country club his father manages. Dusty’s only friend is his weirdo assistant coach PJ (winning Aussie comedian Aaron Chen). He and his girlfriend Marisa (recent “Saturday Night Live” evacuee Chloe Fineman) have broken up after she cheated on him.

Making matters worse is that the pickleball crowd led by Skip (Patton Oswalt) are threatening to usurp courts at the club. Chuck decrees that a playoff will take place between Skip and a champion of his choosing with the courts at stake. He selects club champ Neil (Chris Parnell) much to Dusty’s chagrin.

Dusty hates pickleball and pickleballers (somewhere along the lines of skiers’ beef with snowboarders) and wants to vanquish them himself. He even goes so far as to ban a pickleballer named Candace (Mary Steenburgen) from the club.

When an old tennis injury is reaggravated, Dr. Stone (Ben Stiller, a producer on the picture) suggests one of two things to Dusty - soliciting sex workers or playing pickleball. Dusty figures if he can’t beat ‘em, he’ll join ‘em and makes amends with Candace becoming her pickleball partner. The two become fast friends and possibly more despite their May-December age difference.

“The Dink” is directed by Josh Greenbaum (“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” “Strays”) and scripted by Sean Clements (he was a writer, producer and actor on Comedy Central’s “Workaholics”). It doesn’t reinvent the sports comedy, but it’s entertaining enough and has a whole lot of humor and heart.

I really like Johnson as an actor and he anchors the picture solidly. I especially enjoy the relationships his Dusty shares with Chen’s PJ and Steenburgen’s Candace and the performances these actors give supporting him. I was tickled to see an actor of Harris’ calibre in something this silly, but I could’ve gone for more of him.

Qualitatively, “The Dink” lives up to its title - the jokes aren’t of the Body Bagging variety and our performers aren’t Bangers. The flick stays out of the Kitchen and scores plenty of laughs with skill and finesse.

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