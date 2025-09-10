Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

I enjoy a tasty, tropical cocktail and Tiki bar aesthetics as much as the next guy or gal, so my curiosity was definitely piqued when Alex Lamb and Max Well’s documentary “The Donn of Tiki” came across my desk. It’s playing for free in the parking lot of The Inferno Room (902 Virginia Ave.) at 9 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 12. Please also be on the lookout for my interview with Lamb and Well, who will be in attendance at the screening.

The doc tells the tale of Donn Beach (born Ernest Raymond Gannt and also known as Don the Beachcomber) and how he brought Polynesian culture to the 1930s Hollywood bar scene by opening the eponymous Don’s Beachcomber and creating a slew of rum-based cocktails including the famous, infamously potent and appropriately-named Zombie.

Lamb and Well employ recorded interviews of Beach and pair them with stop-motion animation reminiscent of the works of Arthur Rankin, Jr. and Jules Bass. Other styles of animation recalling “Steamboat Willie”-era Walt Disney, “Looney Tunes” and Don Bluth are also entertainingly trotted out. Additionally, we’re treated to a series of talking head interviews with Tiki enthusiasts including Tim “Swanky” Glazner, who served as story consultant and associate producer on the picture.

Beach led an interesting life and Lamb and Well delve into various different facets of it. Topics touched upon include how Beach rubbed elbows with Hollywood legends such as Marlene Dietrich and Clark Gable, his service in the United States Army Air Forces during World War II under the command of Lt. Gen. Jimmy Doolittle, his run-ins with the mob, his three marriages and his business dealings in Hawaii, i.e. how he created the International Market Place in Waikiki and introduced tourists to proper luaus.

“The Donn of Tiki” is a fun and informative documentary that’s well worth venturing out to The Inferno Room or keeping an eye out for when it hits VOD and Blu-ray. My wife and I enjoyed it with a coupla Mai Tais, which certainly didn’t hurt matters. Ōkole maluna!

