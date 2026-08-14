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“It Follows” writer/director David Robert Mitchell returns with his first film in eight years after the commercial and critical disappointment “Under the Silver Lake.” Mitchell’s latest is the Amblin-esque “The End of Oak Street” (now in theaters) and I suspect it’ll be a more successful endeavor for the moviemaker.

It’s 1982 and we’re in suburban Michigan. The Platt family are the focus of our story. They’re mother Denise (Anne Hathaway), father Greg (Ewan McGregor), daughter Audrey (Maisy Stella, “My Old Ass”), son Brian (Christian Convery, a horror mainstay in last year’s “The Monkey” and “Frankenstein”) and pup Starbuck (named after the “Battlestar Galactica” character and played by Brisket and Buzz).

The Platts have fallen on hard times. Denise is an aspiring author who’s written a novel about a woman who’s yearning to abandon her family. Greg lost his corporate gig and is delivering pizzas to make ends meet - much to his wife’s consternation and disappointment.

The Platts are also beefing with their next-door neighbor Mel Jacobs (P.J. Byrne aka Rugrat from “The Wolf of Wall Street”). Jacobs is so annoyed with the Platts that he threatens to shoot Starbuck. Denise tells him if he so much as points a gun at their dog she’ll burn his house to the ground.

A white light flashes brightly in the night causing a change in atmospheric pressure and a loss of all utilities. Their titular street is now covered with prehistoric plants and crowded by dinosaurs who are feeding on the Platt’s friends and neighbors.

“The End of Oak Street” starts stronger than it finishes. I liked the performances of everyone playing the Platts and they play really well off of one another. The film is fairly hokey (not always a dealbreaker for me) and the special effects alternate between awesome and awful. Mitchell does compose a number of good action set pieces and he and his collaborators (among them composer Michael Giacchino, director of photography Mike Gioulakis (he also shot Mitchell’s previous two pictures) and editor John Axelrad) do a nice job of establishing and escalating tension.

“The End of Oak Street” is another 2026 movie after “Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice” to employ Steve Winwood’s killer tune “Valerie” to awesome effect and I’m here for that. (The inclusion of Roxy Music’s banger “More Than This” doesn’t hurt matters either.) The Platt family’s sneaker game is also super-solid and McGregor’s Greg occasionally/amusingly dresses like Shaggy from “Scooby-Doo” so props to costume designer Erin Benach on her work. I also dug their cool corduroy couch and Brian’s bitchin’ “Superman” sheets so additional kudos to set decorator Missy Parker. I was definitely feeling the early 1980s vibes.

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