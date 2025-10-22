I distinctly remember 1992’s psychological thriller “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle.” It was a sordid, pulpy hit that seemed tailor-made to yank the heartstrings of women, especially mothers. It pitted Annabella Sciorra and Rebecca De Mornay against each other as a new mom and the evil nanny who arrives to torment and gaslight her. Eventually things get stab-y.

It was the quintessential “popcorn movie.” Female audiences hissed at De Mornay, or not infrequently shouted at her character on the screen not to mess where she oughtn’t. Women pretend to be all supportive and lovey-dovey with each other — but mess with their man, or especially their children, and you’ll get handed the proverbial fat can of whoop-ass.

Black women in particular came up with some really creative stuff to holler at the screen, as I recall from my movie theater worker days. Honestly, it was way more entertaining than the flick.

I’d pretty well forgotten about it, and I guess some folks in Hollywood figure you have too, so here’s a remake on Hulu. It lands with all the energy of Tupperware full of moldy leftovers.

I like to think I’m a ‘nice’ critic and don’t generally go in for insults and questioning motives. But this is the sort of thing that, while decently well-made and acted, begs the most pivotal question every film must answer: “Does this movie need to exist?” I truly wonder of those involved in its making thought to themselves, THIS is what I need to be doing right now…

Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Caitlyn, a successful real estate attorney with a daughter of about 10, Emma (Mileiah Vega), and a baby girl of about 6 months. At first glance she’s got awesome Boss Lady feels. Confident and self-secure, she dresses to the nines and has a gravity-defying halo of hair that always looks straight from the salon.

But as we’ll learn, she has issues in her past, and we observe her taking pills and occasionally making calls to some unseen health professionals.

Her husband, Miguel (Raúl Castillo), is a classic husband figure in women-led movies: the beta-est of beta males, completely lacking identity, opinions or agency. When he’s gone, we have no idea what he’s up to. When he’s around, his job is to just react to whatever Caitlyn is doing.

They live in one of those massive mod mansions that seems entirely too much space for 3½ people, and like most privileged people they think this is the way everyone has it.

Polly (Maika Monroe) would seem to be the answer to their hectored prayers. A professional nanny who’s educated and devoted to kids, she has recently fallen on tough times. She and Polly actually first meet when the latter is seeking pro bono legal help, which Caitlyn does on the side. The trashy state of her car suggests she’s been sleeping in it.

A babysitting gig soon turns into a live-in nanny role, at Caitlyn’s suggestion. She’s a good mom, but also a devoted careerist and it sure is nice to wake up with the kids already fed and the coffee already brewed. Polly even gives out killer neck rubs as a bonus.

But Polly clearly has a beef — not just against an uncaring world but with Caitlyn in particular, something so long ago she’s not even really cognizant of it. So at first she’s confused and nonplussed when Polly starts giving her grief.

At first, it’s little stuff like giving the baby formula when Polly knows Caitlyn is dedicated to breast milk. Then everyone incurs food poisoning from a meal cooked by Caitlyn, with some possible assistance from Polly.

The digs begin to cut deeper, and Caitlyn starts to feel like Miguel and Emma are more emotionally connected with the nanny than her. This causes her to lash out, which only speeds up her descent.

Martin Starr plays Stewart, an inquisitive friend of Caitlyn who’s brought in to check out Polly’s background. Yvette Lu turns up as Amelia, Polly’s erstwhile girlfriend, who sullenly flicks a Zippo lighter while waiting for some bed action. There’s a little bit of kinky stuff, as Caitlyn sneaks out to the guest house to watch the two lesbians getting it on, then decides to try out some of the stuff she saw with Miguel.

Winstead’s one of those actresses who projects an intrinsic sense of intelligence into her roles, and her take on Caitlyn shows how the “Facebook facade” so many of us put up projecting a life of health and happiness can hide oodles of anxiety/depression.

Monroe perfects the dead-eye stare of the cinematic psycho-killer, and despite being a head shorter than Winstead, is intimidating as hell. The character’s totally a movie construct, but we feel her stubborn, focused hatred.

“Cradle” is directed by Michelle Garza Cervera from a screenplay by Micah Bloomberg, based on the original movie penned by Amanda Silver, which in turn was inspired by an 1865 poem by William Ross Wallace. There’s not much that happens we don’t see coming, even absent the original picture. Cervera throws in a few interesting visual touches, such as distorted mirrors reflecting both womens’ psychosis.

Like its predecessor, the movie is tawdry and manipulative. That’s not really an insult — all films are manipulative, the good ones are merely better and subtler at it. This one just pushes us around and expects us to enjoy the experience.

