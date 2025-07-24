Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

I’ve always been of the mindset that comedic actor Pete Davidson gets a lot of unwarranted slack.

Folks often claim he isn’t comical and wonder how he’s bedded a bevy of beauties. I’d argue he is amusing, which has likely aided him with the ladies. (Fame and fortune probably don’t hurt either.)

The dude’s done good work in fun flicks such as “The King of Staten Island” and “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” His latest “The Home” (available in theaters beginning Friday, July 25) is a more serious offering, but it doesn’t entirely work despite Davidson’s best efforts.

Max (Davidson) is a ne’er-do-well twentysomething who’s had his run-ins with the law after his foster brother Luke (Matthew Miniero) committed suicide while away at college. Their foster parents Couper (Victor Williams) and Sylvia (Jessica Hecht) have grown tired of his misdeeds, but are offering him a final get out of jail free card when he’s busted for tagging. (I was tickled to see Deacon Palmer from “The King of Queens” and Susan Bunch from “Friends” as their folks.)

Max can either work as a janitor at Green Meadows senior care center for three months or face a stint in jail. He opts for the jumpsuit, broom, dustpan, mop and bucket and takes his orders from Dr. Sabian (Bruce Altman, he and Hecht are reunited having previously played Jonah Hill’s parents in David Gordon Green’s “The Sitter”).

Max moves into the facility and makes friends with some of the residents including the kindly Norma (Mary Beth Peil, somehow looking younger now than she did over 20 years ago as Grams on “Dawson’s Creek”) and retired actor Lou (John Glover, a cult fixture from “Gremlins 2: The New Batch” and “Smallville”). Dr. Sabian advises Max to stay off the fourth floor as those patients have special needs above his pay grade. As is often the case with genre pictures such as this, something rotten is afoot at Green Meadows (humorously enough, this is the name of the neighborhood beside the street on which I grew up).

“The Home” is co-written (alongside Adam Cantor) and directed by “The Purge” creator James DeMonaco. It isn’t nearly as good as his “Purge” pictures (guilty pleasures all), but it’s not altogether bad. The lead-up is a bit boring, but the twist and its ensuing payoff are wild even if they’re powered by a medical science so wacky and wonky it seems like it was dreamed up by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Davidson makes Max a sympathetic figure for whom I rooted throughout the feature. I just wish the vehicle in which he starred was more than an insipid riff on Jordan Peele’s inspired “Get Out.”

