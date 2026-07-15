I’ve always loved movie theaters, and still do.

I remember going to see “Star Wars” as a little kid in a mammoth theater that held nearly a thousand other people on a screen that seemed to stretch into forever. Later, I returned to that same theater as a high school and college student where I did everything: tore and sold tickets, worked the concession bar, swept up the popcorn, changed the letters on the marquee Thursday nights, even learned to run the 35mm and 70mm projectors.

I understand why more people these days prefer to stay at home and wait for films to come on streaming. Ticket prices are high. Concessions — where theaters actually make their nut — can be absurd. It’s not hard for a family of four to blow a hundred bucks catching a flick.

Some theaters are very clean and well-run with comfortable seats and splendid audio/visual presentations; some are not. And the window between theatrical release and streaming can be as little as a month, so why bother with the expense and trouble when you can just wait a little and sit at home and watch it in your underwear for a fraction of the price?

The simple answer is the same as going to the game versus watching it on TV, seeing a work of art three feet in front of you instead of on a computer screen, or catching your favorite band in concert with thousands of other screaming fans instead of on Spotify. Nothing beats the tactile, first-hand experience of being present in the company of others there to enjoy the same thing.

Film isn’t just entertainment and spectacle and art — it’s community.

Movie theaters aren’t dying, but they’ve adjusted to a new, post-Covid reality in which not as many people regularly go to theaters. Currently the exhibition industry (as theaters are known) is experiencing its best box office year since 2019, buoyed by a string of hits (along with the usual spate of bombs) and with tentpoles like “The Odyssey” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” expected to add to the tally. But the overall trend is downward.

People still love movies, arguably more than ever; it’s just that the format for watching them has shifted. The younger generations have gotten out of the habit mine and previous ones had where going to the theater was a regular, often weekly or more, event. And that means movie theaters are consolidating or shutting down.

“The Last Picture Shows” is a stirring love letter to these palaces of cinema, in particular the ones west of the Mississippi that have endured for decades, even past a century. Filmmaker Rustin Thompson traveled more than 10,000 miles to visit 123 current and former movie theaters spread across 10 states for this gorgeous portrait of fading Americana.

The documentary is finishing up a trip around the festival circuit and will see New York and LA rollout in August. Documentary features usually don’t play beyond that, so hopefully it will find distribution so all can see. Ironically, that would most likely happen on a streaming service. (I myself watched a press screener on my laptop. Drink deep in the irony.)

It takes its title from 1971’s “The Last Picture Show,” an iconic tale of teens growing up in a lonely, dying Texas town. It’s been so long since I’ve seen it I forgot how much of the film is centered around The Royal, the local single-screen theater that struggles to stay open.

Even 55 years ago, people were foretelling the death of movies and theaters.

Consider: in 1929 the U.S. had 22,000 movie theaters. Today that number is around 3,000. Drive-ins, a cultural icon of the 1950s, diminished from 4,000 to just 300 now.

Those built in the 1910s to the 1940s were invariably single-screen shops, usually located on the main strip of whatever small town they anchored along with the local bank, barbershop, hardware store and so on. As Thompson lovingly chronicles through contemporary and archival footage, many are gone now, sitting empty, torn down or turned into some other form of business.

They had bright neon lights, standalone ticket booths and grand names like The Eltrym, The Noyo, El Raton, The Gem, The Fox, The Aberdeen, The Lamar, The Chief Theater, The Zia, The Nifty, The Lee, The Monte Rio, The Ruby or The Winslow.

Those who stubbornly remain running these places are hardscrabble types, often people who grew up in the same place and refused to let their childhood theaters go away. Few make much money, most lose it, relying on loans or public support to keep things going year to year. The switch from film projectors to digital ones in the early 2010s — running around $100,000 a pop — was a hard blow to independent cinemas, followed not long after by the long shutdown of pandemic.

The film interviews dozens of these figures, most ranging from somewhat old to very, who will complain about things like being forced to book under-performing pictures like “Shazam 2” with exclusive two-week contracts, while also waxing poetic about their favorite movies and why they keep the doors open even when only 19 people show up for a Friday night show.

I think of local counterparts like Ron Keedy, who ran the Key Cinemas for decades because he thought the Indianapolis Southside deserved a strong independent cinema just as much as the affluent northern suburbs. He would book weird, kooky stuff and gay cinema that, as the then-entertainment editor at The Indianapolis Star, I had to fight to provide coverage for.

We hear from some experts, notably UC Santa Barbara professor Ross Melnick, who speaks authoritatively on what we’ve lost culturally with the closings of all these theaters. We visit places like the Washoe Theatre, an art deco masterpiece in Montana that’s been painstakingly preserved and recognized as architecturally significant.

Amid all the sadness about what’s passed, “The Last Picture Shows” also offers glimmers of hope. Like the 14-year-old named Maverick (yes, after “Top Gun”) working the popcorn machine at his town’s tiny theater, professing his love for in-person movies. Or the guy running a converted military storage hut as a theater on the banks of his favorite fishing spot. And The Sierra, run by the same couple for over 40 years, who finally opened a multiplex down the street to keep above water but still run special screenings and events at the old house that might otherwise shuttered forever.

My old hometown theater is gone now, too. It split the big house in two in the early ‘80s, then slapped eight more teeny boxes onto the back end in the ‘90s to stay afloat a few years more. It was a Christian gym or something the last I checked.

As a critic, I watch more movies online now than I do in person, largely because the studios that used to preview two to three films a week for us at advance screenings are lucky to provide that much in a month now. But I tell my wife not to make any plans for me on Thursday evenings, because I’m always going to an early showing of the newest flick coming out that week.

Often I’m accompanied by my Gen Alpha offspring, our little clan doing our part to keep theater-going alive. After you watch this excellent documentary, perhaps you’ll be inspired to put your money and your rear end in a movie theater seat, and let the eternal magic happen once again.

Share