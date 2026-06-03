“The Last Whale Singer” is a great example for the debate about whether any kind of art can truly be original anymore. Let’s just say some artists try harder than others.

Your first impression going into this undersea animated adventure is probably like mine: “Oh, here’s another down-market ‘Finding Nemo’ ripoff.” Then I watched it, and that turns out to be exactly the case.

It’s a largely German production that used video game software for a portion of the rendering. I don’t include that information to be snooty — I’m an OG gamer myself, and happily point out to anyone that your average big-title video game costs way, way more to produce than a typical Hollywood movie these days.

But “Whale Singer” doesn’t look even half as good as the original “Nemo,” and that came out 23 years ago. The water effects in particular are lackluster and unconvincing, and we never feel like the characters are truly moving through the ocean. The actual creature depictions are better, but still not great.

Alas, it’s the storytelling where the film really feels like it’s not trying very hard. It’s about an orphaned humpback whale named Vincent (voice of Vincent Tong) who reluctantly goes on a quest to reconnect with the spirits of his parents, and also defeat a growing threat that could destroy the entire ocean. Along the way he picks up a small army of friends and occasional antagonists to contend with.

Writer/director Reza Memari (“Little Bird’s Big Adventure”) pitches the material at smaller children, with goofy antics and zippy undersea action. It all just feels very predictable and familiar and, well, ripped-off.

The title refers to the fact that Vincent’s dad, Humphrey (Chimwemwe Miller) holds the power to heal through his whale song. For example, early on he fixes an entire reef of dying choral with his singing — sort of a druid of the oceans, as it were.

Soon after, Vincent does some typical unwise kid stuff that inadvertently results in the death of both his parents, and he spends his developmental years turning into a cynical whale-teen who professes to be indifferent about getting involved in other creatures’ troubles (shades of “The Lion King”). But inevitably, he is drawn back to the greater ocean community and encouraged to accept the mantle of powers inherited from his father.

(His mom and other female whales apparently lack them; I blame the patriarchy.)

He does have one consistent companion in Walter (Bruce Dinsmore), a remora fish who acts as his nanny and also conveniently eats the algae that grows on large whales to keep Vincent tidy. Walter is very officious and overprotective, and also acts as the designated comic relief with his excitable nature and anxious quips.

“Why do we always swim toward the weird things?” he begs.

They meet up with an Orca, Darya (Jenna Wheeler-Hughes), who’s kind of a bully, but soon gets a chance to show her more collegial side. There’s also a vocal-frying dolphin, an always-hungry sea cucumber, a slothful walrus monarch, a maternal narwhal, a seahorse oracle who refers to Vincent as “star child,” and an army of tiny pink jellyfish that can act collaboratively to create objects and perform actions (like the school of fish in “Nemo”).

None of those add-ons make a particular impression, acting more as a cute/weird zoological exhibit for Vincent and Walter to bump into. Though I did like Y, a translucent jellyfish who behaves sort of like a benevolent robot, using his electrical charges to “read” other creatures.

Vincent’s journey takes him in search of the Star Pool, a mythological place at the bottom of the ocean where all sea denizens go when they die — think fish heaven, but at the bottom, not the top.

Their big threat is the Leviathan, a massive, cloud-spewing tentacled creature that was long ago frozen in green ice by Humphrey, but has now emerged Sauron-like to threaten the seas again. We don’t get to see all of it until near the end, though I think there are enough visual cues to give a pretty good guess to its nature.

There are some references to the Leviathan’s origin and the dying coral being caused by those nefarious humans, though we never actually see one in the movie. Curiously, there is a weird sequence where some critters are worshiping at an altar to what appears to be a man’s face.

I never really engaged with “The Whale Singer.” It’s too derivative of other animated flicks and too underwhelming in its drippy production values.

Maybe it’s true that, after more than a century of filmmaking as a popular art medium, it isn’t really possible to make a movie that is 100 percent original and owes nothing to what came before. But what I do know is that after watching as many pictures as I do, you can recognize a lack of effort in striving to break the mold.

Leave a comment