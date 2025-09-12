Gosh knows how many movies have been made out of Stephen King books and stories at this point, but enough to know they can range from the sublime (“The Shawshank Redemption”) to the cringeworthy (“Firestarter”). “The Long Walk” falls just about square in the middle, boasting the author’s signature mix of humanistic themes and otherworldly scares.

It does not seem at first glance like a good premise for a movie. Fifty young men, one from each state, volunteer to take place in the titular contest that is as simple as its name. They begin walking, and don’t stop. The last one left wins the prize. The rest have their brains blown out.

It’s set in a dystopian America of the 1960s, following some terrible war that wrought economic ruin upon the country — think the Great Depression times 10. The reason so many boys sign up for the Long Walk is because nobody really else has any other prospects. The whole thing is televised nationally as blood sport.

This sounds eerily familiar to “The Hunger Games,” though in fairness King published his book in 1979 so there’s not any question about who lifted from who. Still, arriving after that film franchise and a few imitators, it’s hard to shake off the feeling of “this again?”

It is never mentioned why women do not participate, or what exactly the war was or with whom, or how America has failed to recover so many years later. It’s become an authoritarian nightmare where forbidden ideas, books and music can result in a death as quick as failing to keep up in the walk.

Within the film’s sharply bookended world (screenplay by JT Mollner), all we ever see is miles and miles of open countryside and rotting animals, highways emptied of all vehicles because (guessing) nobody can afford gas anymore. It seems as if everything is run by the Major (Mark Hamill), the gravelly voiced guy who runs the Long Walk as part military dictator, part TV emcee, exhorting the boys to chase their patriotic dreams.

The winner gets a vast amount of money and one single, undeniable wish — though with certain restrictions, including the inability to end or alter the Long Walk. The rules: maintain a pace of three miles an hour, or you get three warnings before a bullet through the skull. Leaving the road gets you the same. There is no stopping for any reason, even relieving yourself, though they are given as much food and water as they want.

“There’s one winner and no finish line,” the Major intones.

Obviously the movie, directed by Francis Lawrence — who also helmed most of the “Hunger Games” flicks — can’t feature 50 different boys. So it picks out two as the main characters, with various circles of other guys as friends, antagonists or loners.

Ray (Cooper Hoffman) is the prototypical protagonist for this type of movie, a big friendly cornfed white dude from the heartland. His mother (Judy Greer) can’t stand to let him march into almost certain death, especially after his dad lit out years ago. (More on that later in the movie.)

He immediately bonds with Peter (David Jonsson), an athletic, charismatic Black dude who would seem to be an obvious contender to outlast everyone. He seems like a guy with dark stuff in his past — as hinted by the scar zagging across his face— but he’s genuinely trying to rise above and seek the light.

The pick up a couple of other self-dubbed “musketeers” in Hank (Ben Wang), a mouthy Asian fellow, and Art (Tut Nyuot), a tall, soft-spoken guy with a religious bent. The four spend time talking about what they’ll wish for if they win, though Pat is tight-lipped in a very foreshadow-y way, because he’s got A Plan.

Of course, there are some jerks around. Barkovitch (Barkovitch) is an antagonistic bully who seems a little unhinged. He’s responsible for one of the earliest deaths after taunting a smaller guy into a fight, so Peter, Ray and the others take an immediate dislike to him. Same for Stebbins (Garrett Wareing), the most physically intimidating contestant, who makes sure to let everyone else know it.

There’s a few others, who fall into the “types” that King seemed to rely on a lot in his earlier books — a stoic Native American, a nerdy guy with a notebook who says he’s going to write a book about the Long Walk, a sensitive sort who seems far too young to be taking part.

The first few deaths are quite shocking, but over time they fade into a blur along with the ceaseless pounding of the feet, the various conversations and arguments that break out, and the inhuman presence of the silent soldiers, ready to pull the trigger on anyone who stumbles.

The movie’s energy actually keeps up pretty well through the first hour or so, but begins to flag as the numbers dwindle and the boys’ march turns into a Bataan-like stupor. You pretty much know exactly who is going to be in the last gaggle of survivors, and how their individual and group dynamics will play out.

“The Long Walk” just feels very small. We never learn much about the outside world, never see the contest from the perspective of the viewers, never plumb why people haven’t risen up against the totalitarian jerkwads, or even who the Major really is. Hamill never even takes off his sunglasses, and the screenplay bares even less of him.

(And honestly, wouldn’t the guy running the whole show be a few ranks higher?)

I appreciated getting to know Ray and Pete, but almost feel like I’d like to see them in any other story but this one. Even as dystopian entertainment, the Long Walk seems like it would make for a very boring show to watch. The movie isn’t dull, but it fails to make any deeper connections.

Leave a comment