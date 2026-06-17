The Movie Scorecard: One Battle After Another
P.T. Anderson back at it again with another movie worth watching.
This month, it’s quick and to the point with the Scorecard. Basically a TL;DR (too long; didn’t read) infographic.
For a well-written, full review of One Battle After Another, click here to read Alec Toombs’ review. With no “half-stars” allowed, I put this in the perfect movie category.
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