Hopefully, this change in format doesn’t dissuade you from reading on, but with the holiday weekend, I didn’t get a chance to record an episode. I did, however, find time to catch the Series Finale of The Boys on Amazon Prime, which will be the topic of discussion for this month’s review.

When The Boys dropped in 2019, it was just the right type of raunchy, antihero story that I wanted to see. For people like myself, into movies like Deadpool (2016) or Watchmen (2009), this show serialized and packaged it in hour-long episodes.

Season 5, its final season, provided loyal viewers with resolutions to the story lines we so craved. Here is my final verdict (no spoilers):

Plot/Story - 4/5 - storylines ended satisfactorily, and provided the resolution needed. Parallels to today’s sociopolitical environment were eerily close to current events. Acting - 5/5 - from Season 1 to present, the cast has been phenomenal. This season was no exception. Music/Soundtrack - 4/5 - With all of the homages paid to artists/ bands throughout the series, it’s apparent that the show runners know good music. Season 5 did not disappoint. Visual FX/Cinematography 4/5 - solid use of CGI and visual effects throughout the series. Cinematography and camera angles give it a wonderful aesthetic. Script/Writing 3/5 - wrapping a series like this was never going to satisfy everyone. Did I get everything I needed? Yes. Did Season 5 introduce a bunch of characters, unnecessarily taking away from the core group. Also, yes. Rewatchability -2/5 - Season 5 was probably the weakest of the whole series, but I might rewatch the finale and Episode 5 - “One-shots” in the future.

Final Rating (no half-stars)- 3/5 stars - For the final season, it was definitely the weakest of them all. When it’s all said and done, however, I was satisfied. As I understand, it didn’t align with the darker, original source content, and I’m okay with it.

I’ll be back next month in my traditional podcast format.

Cheers!