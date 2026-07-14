As is par for the course, I was prepared to be disappointed in yet another egregious attempt by Hollywood to revitalize a timeless classic before the film even hit theatres. However, after having seen “The Odyssey” I have a sneaking suspicion I will be among the minority of those who thoroughly enjoyed Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of Homers epic poem.

The Odyssey, as written by the Greek poet Homer, follows the tragic hero Odysseus through his treacherous journey back home to the island of Ithaca at the conclusion of the Trojan war. After disrespecting Poseidon, god of the sea, Odysseus finds himself cursed to spend the next ten years struggling to return home as his crew slowly dwindles in number. While he’s away, his wife Penelope spends the 20 years of his absence struggling to keep a host of suitors bay as they attempt to force her into taking one of them as a husband in order to assume the throne.

Those who feel strongly about the historical accuracy of an adaptation will definitely take issue with many of the narrative and aesthetic choices Nolan makes throughout the film. Almost nothing from the clothing to the climate is historically accurate, and more than a few liberties were taken in terms of depicting The Odyssey’s iconic fantastical creatures. It is also no secret that the casting of this film was a massive point of contention prior to its release. Although I’m not going to dissect that particular aspect here, I do want to acknowledge the validity and importance of those complaints, some of which I share. When adapting an historical text it is important to at least try to uphold and respect its cultural origins, a task Hollywood has yet to complete successfully.

However, there is one major element that sets this adaptation apart from the countless others studios have unleashed upon us recently. It is abundantly clear Nolan at least took time to meaningfully engage with the material he was working with, which makes this interpretation of the classic myth an incredibly thoughtful one, if not entirely perfect.

The specific events that occur throughout The Odyssey vary widely due to the sheer amount of translations generated over time, which is potentially the reason behind Nolan’s decision to simplify the plot quite a bit. Taken at face value, this is a dangerous choice because it threatens the story’s integrity but, by removing the more convoluted aspects of the plot, his interpretation takes a much more grounded approach to Odysseus as a main character and humanizes him a great deal in the process.

Another aspect of the film likely to be throw viewers off is its pacing. The beginning is rather slow and at times feels like one huge exposition dump, and to a certain degree, it is. But once “The Odyssey” reaches the second and third acts, your patience is rewarded. As the movie progresses various threads are woven together in a way so compelling that those both familiar and unfamiliar with the story are bound to feel moved. It also becomes increasingly evident that in composing this version of “The Odyssey” Nolan wasn’t merely attempting to tell a story, but to also curate the experience of being on the journey with Odysseus both narratively and emotionally.

The cinematography communicates this as well, is absolutely gorgeous, and has Nolan’s signature flair of a visual landscape created to reflect the larger than life nature of the story being told. The way the ocean is depicted is so well done it almost made me seasick. I was also pleasantly surprised to find the visual tone of movie wasn’t as gloomy as the trailer suggested. The overall color pallet wasn’t as varied or bright as the story demanded but it didn’t look as though it was shot in the dark the way most movies have recently. On the other hand the soundtrack is perhaps one of the films weaker points since it doesn’t fully convey the grandiose nature of all that occurs within “The Odyssey.”

Does Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” stick the landing? Almost, if you’re willing to overlook the aesthetically questionable choices. Choosing to tackle The Odyssey through almost a purely emotional lens is no easy feat and, until seeing this adaption, is something I would have advised against. Overall, Nolan gets The Odyssey right in essentials by preserving the crucial elements that make it one of the most beloved stories of all time. I loved the detailed and complex representation of Odysseus as a deeply flawed and arrogant character that is forced to reckon with the consequences of his actions. These aspect of the film left me with a new appreciation for the story, which is exactly what an adaption is supposed to do.

As a side note: If you are planning to go see The Odyssey and are unacquainted with the story, I would highly recommend skimming a brief synopsis of it beforehand. The way Nolan chooses to frame the story is incredibly creative and well done, but could be slightly disorienting to those unfamiliar with it.

(However, I cannot defend the metal monsters like seriously Nolan what was that?)

Leave a comment