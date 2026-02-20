Film Yap

Film Yap

Film Yap
Film Yap
The Oscar race right now
0:00
-1:09:07

The Oscar race right now

Film critics Nate Richard and Ben Sears are tracking the Academy Awards buzz, and give the latest updates and hot takes on where the Oscar race is right now.
Nate Richard's avatar
Nate Richard
Feb 20, 2026

Pick your platform: listen above or watch the video below! You can also listen on your favorite streaming channels.

Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Lloyd · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture