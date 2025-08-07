Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Reviews for “The Pickup” (now streaming on Prime Video) have been pretty putrid thus far. As a fan of action comedies and an apologist for stars Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson and director Tim Story (his “Fantastic Four” flicks and “Shaft” rebootquel are fun) I was always gonna dig this more than the average bear. Sure, it feels like it should’ve come out in 1995 as opposed to 2025 (just cast Adam Sandler in the Davidson role), but that’s not altogether a bad thing.

Russell Pierce (Murphy) and Travis Stolly (Davidson) are a pair of mismatched armored truck drivers. Russell’s on the verge of retirement and wants to start a bed and breakfast alongside his wife Natalie (Eva Longoria) with whom he’s celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. Travis is a youthful screw-up who desperately wants to follow in his familial path of becoming a cop. The men take their marching orders from the obnoxious Clark (Andrew Dice Clay), who they both frequently tell to, “Go to hell!”

Russell and Travis are making their runs when they’re attacked by a trio of thieves – Zoe (Keke Palmer), Banner (Jack Kesy) and Miguel (Ismael Cruz Cordova). Travis and Zoe have a recent, romantic history he’s trying to keep hidden from Russell, but the veteran and the rookie will have to work together to outwit these criminals.

As directed by Story and scripted by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider (they previously paired to pen the Happy Madison Netflix project “The Package” about a teenage boy who accidentally cuts off his penis … I’d say this shows growth), “The Pickup” has a practicality to it that recalls flicks such as Michael Bay’s “Bad Boys” and Rob Cohen’s “The Fast and the Furious.” Some of this tactility is undercut by shoddy CG flames, but there are shots and moments that’ll stick with me (one involving a flying body and a dye pack certainly springs to mind). I also enjoyed the musical and visual nods to Murphy and Palmer’s previous pictures.

Murphy mostly plays the straight man and is largely the arbiter of action, but still gets moments to wild out like he did when he was young. Davidson has a nice, easy chemistry with both Murphy and Palmer and is likable doing his lovable loser shtick. Longoria’s role is one-note, but she plays it well. Famed running back Marshawn Lynch turns up as a fence and money launderer and I could’ve gone for more of him. He’s proven to be an adept screen presence in movies such as “Bottoms” and “Love Hurts” and should’ve added more to the proceedings here.

“The Pickup” isn’t as successful as last year’s “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,” but it ain’t far off. Fans of movies such 1996’s “Bulletproof” or Murphy’s own 1997 vehicle “Metro” will likely have plenty on which to glom. This is an MGM flick that would feel right at home as the back half of a double bill alongside label/stablemate “Fled,” Kevin Hooks’ 1996 two-hander starring Laurence Fishburne and Stephen Baldwin. What’s old isn’t new again, but it’s less mold and more nostalgic Zen.

