I wasn’t familiar with the children’s book series by Deborah Diesen, but upon first glance “The Pout-Pout Fish” movie adaptation bears a more than passing resemblance to “Finding Nemo.”

It features a surly fish who keeps to himself, the result of familial trauma. He’s unwillingly paired with an upbeat, scampy upstart and forced to go on a cross-ocean adventure to save his home, during which he discovers the true meaning of life (relationships) and even finds joy. There are encounters with stinging jellyfish, sharp-toothed predators (dolphins instead of sharks), sea turtles and more.

As a U.S.-Australia production, many of the characters even feature a Down Under accent like “Nemo.”

The animation is pretty crude compared to Disney/Pixar or Sony fare, and the storytelling (screenplay by Elise Allen and Elie Choufany) is pitched at about the same age as the books, very early readers. So I think kids who count their birthdays in double digits will find it a little too ‘baby.’

But it’s heartfelt, well-told stuff, and danged if that grumpy ol’ pout fish didn’t grow on me as time went on.

It’s helped greatly by having Nick Offerman doing the voice, bringing a bit of Ron Swanson flavor into the mix as a misanthropic — or whatever the fish equivalent of that is — fellow who tells everyone he just wants to be left alone, but secretly yearns for friendship.

“Oh, for the love of blah, blah, blah,” he drones, often.

It seems Mr. Fish, as he’s known, was traumatized by an overly protective father who never let him play with the other little fishies as a tyke. Now he hangs out in the fronds outside the bustling reef, coming into town only to buy Zen rocks in hopes of finding inner peace. The other fish treat him as a Boo Radley-type outcast.

He has a nettlesome run-in with Pip (Nina Oyama), a chipper young seadragon who’s preparing for the return of her parents, who are coming back with a new brood of 300 baby brothers and sisters. While jabbering with each other, they accidentally destroy both of their homes, and make a pact to fix them by finding the mythological Shimmer (Jordin Sparks), who’s reputed to be able to grant wishes.

Unbeknownst to them, they have competition in that direction from down below in the Abyss, the home of the mysterious cuttlefish. Sort of like a cross between an octopus and a crustacean, they are about to be driven out of their domain by an overgrowth of kelp up above.

Queen Marin (Miranda Otto) plans to move the entire cuttlefish colony up to shallower waters, displacing the denizens of the Reef. Her son and heir-apparent, Benji (Remy Hii), who’s well-meaning but a bit of an arrogant “inkstain,” resolves to find Shimmer himself and save his kingdom with her wish power (which apparently takes a long time to regenerate, so she can’t do two at a time).

From there, Mr. Fish and Pip travel to places like Jellyfish Junction, Dolphin Cove and Crystal Caves as they follow the trail of clues to Shimmer. (Or “shim-ah” as the Aussies pronounce it, and I never noticed before how much they sound like Bostonians.)

They meet a trio of mean girl dolphins (all voiced by Amy Sedaris) who at first seem helpful, but then suddenly remember that little fish can be tasty. I was also amused by a sprawl of starfish, all wearing little shell sunglasses, who seem able to communicate with each other across great distances and act as a sort of undersea social media network. (And with the same level of veracity.)

The movie — directed by Ricard Cussó and Rio Harrington — features lots of zippy action, interspersed with life-lessons moments aimed straight at smaller children. As someone closer to the Pout-Pout Fish than Pip in disposition, I found the first half slow going but things really picked up down the stretch.

“The Pout-Pout Fish” is clearly not the most original material in the deep blue sea. But if you’ve got little ones who like a bright, shiny adventure filled with a rainbow of sea critters, you won’t come away crabby.

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