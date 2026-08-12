Whatever you might think about “The Rivals of Amziah King,” the one thing you cannot say is that it reminds you of another movie. They made and broke the mold with this one, a bracingly original and lyrical film that’s part bluegrass church revival, part crime procedural, part humanist allegory.

I’ll admit, for the first 30 minutes or so I was scratching my head, trying to figure this flick out. It stars Matthew McConaughey as the title character, a loony Oklahoma beekeeper who’s like a carnival barker mixed with a benevolent cult leader. His soul is tied to the land and especially to its music, as he and his friends/associates/disciples will plunk down anywhere, anytime for a foot-stomping, caterwauling good jamboree on whatever instruments are at hand.

But then I learned to loosen up and sit back, and let the film’s peculiar energies wash over me. It wound up going to some places I didn’t expect, possibly didn’t even jibe with, but I never doubted its sense of authentically seeking its own north star.

Written and directed by Andrew Patterson — his only other feature an uncredited turn on 2019’s “The Vast of Night” — it’s a gorgeously shot movie (cinematography by Miguel I. Littin-Menz) with fantastic music (by Erick Alexander, Jared Bulmer, Ben Hardesty). It’s a real ‘feast of the senses’ sort of experience, a movie you enjoy just hanging out with — even if it overstays its welcome a bit at 140 minutes.

Here’s a scene-setter: it starts with Amziah and his friends banging out a firecracker tune at a drive-in diner. Their stuff is closest to bluegrass, though it tends to have a Christian bent to it — the fun kind, giving glory to the Lord rather than smiting those who cross him. Their audience is whoever happens to be around, and honestly is an afterthought. I doubt they’ve ever even considered the notion of trying to make money from their music.

Some local cops roll up, not to shut them down — not a remote possibility, as this crowd tends to wander from the right side of the law in smallish ways — but to enlist Amziah’s expertise in a criminal investigation. It seems a bunch of drums of stolen honey turned up, and they want his help in looking for clues who made it or took it. They all decamp to Amziah’s warehouse in the woods, and without giving anything away their investigative activities come to nought, though something really unexpected transpires.

After a rough night, Amziah goes to a diner for some coffee and discovers his waitress is Kateri (Angelina LookingGlass), who he took in as a foster child years ago. They reconnect and rejuvenate their relationship, and she spends the next few months tagging along with him, learning the bee trade. A little family grows.

This was my favorite part of the movie, just walking beside the two of them, exploring the particulars of bee farming, and drinking in the amazing rustic backdrop. Amziah sees the bees the same way he sees people: a community who are inextricably bonded together, each with their own role to play. He even convinces the wallflower Kateri to take part in this misfit band’s tuneful enterprises.

“Everybody’s a singer,” he insists.

Most of the supporting cast don’t really step to the fore as distinct characters, more a roving Greek chorus. You might recognize a few actors like Tony Revolori and Owen Teague. There are bunch of others I didn’t recall, but felt like I already knew them. Scott Shepherd plays a dimwitted but good-hearted sort, who speaks in an Okie patois so thick with sorghum syrup, even Amziah can’t really understand him.

Later on we’ll meet Dob, an important figure played by Kurt Russell. He’s a big player in the backwoods, with a loosely connected empire of legit businesses fronting some very shady activities. This includes the honey business, where he’s known to be a hardcase who’s not afraid to push around smaller operators like Amziah.

Kateri becomes more and more central to the story as it goes on, and she grows in our estimation, and her own. Despite her shy ways, she’s got smarts and a streak of hard-bitten stubbornness in her, not terribly dissimilar from Amziah, and she takes a path that even he might shy away from. Jake Horowitz plays a skeezy fellow who comes along to lend an enterprising hand.

LookingGlass has a peaceful, open face and the movie spends a lot of time just looking at her as she takes in the landscape around her. There’s plenty use of slow-motion as the music swells over the scene, inviting us to fill in our own thoughts and emotions.

This is a show-not-tell kind of film.

There’s also a lot of footage of bees, including clearly non-faked shots of McConaughey and the rest of the cast interacting with the hives without any kind of protective clothing. There’s one scene where Amziah’s entire arm becomes covered in a swarm as he calmly lets them coat his body like a holy knight donning his armor.

Like I mentioned, I enjoyed the first half of the movie a lot more than the second. It gets into some cops-and-robbers type stuff that in some ways feels like Patterson was compelled to impose a narrative structure onto the piece that it probably didn’t need. I think there’s a better version of this movie that’s about 85 minutes long.

Still, it’s a lovely, nonconformist sort of filmmaking that I appreciated for being attuned to its own rebellious rhythm.

This movie is like that quirky friend of yours who’s always gallivanting off on strange adventures, doing things you might think odd or even unwise. But you also know they’ll never change, so you just learn to appreciate them for who they are.

And I’m quite certain they’ll never make another film that prompts me to say, “That reminds me of ‘The Rivals of Amziah King.’”

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