When a filmmaker dares to revisit “The War of the Roses (1989),” Danny DeVito’s darkly comic 1989 classic based on Warren Adler’s novel, expectations are bound to be high. Director Jay Roach’s “The Roses” doesn’t try to recreate that film’s razor-sharp bite and deviates from the novel; instead, it leans into a different tone, aiming for a blend of satire and modern marital chaos.

The result is a movie that’s funny in moments and certainly watchable, but one that struggles to capture the raw, believable unraveling of love that made the original unforgettable.

The story follows Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch), a wealthy, successful couple who appear to have it all — status, money, and a dream life by the sea. But when Theo’s architectural career takes a devastating blow, their balance shifts dramatically. Ivy steps into the role of primary breadwinner while Theo becomes a stay-at-home parent.

What begins as a role reversal soon curdles into rivalry, with ambition and ego driving the couple into bitter resentments and increasingly malicious, self-destructive behavior. By the time their marriage begins to implode, the love story feels less like a partnership and more like a war zone.

What works here is the humor. The supporting cast — Kate McKinnon, Andy Samberg, Sunita Mani, Jamie Demetriou, and the always-brilliant Allison Janney — bring bursts of life whenever they enter the fray. Their antics inject the film with an energy that feels both chaotic and relatable, giving us glimpses of the absurd battles that simmer beneath the surface of married life.

And in terms of craft, Roach stages a few set pieces that remind us why domestic disputes can be both horrifying and hilarious.

But the heart of the story rests on the central couple, and that’s where “The Roses” falters. Olivia Colman (Ivy Rose) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Theo Rose) are phenomenal actors — Colman’s ability to swing between vulnerability and volcanic rage is unmatched. At the same time, Cumberbatch nails the dry wit and exasperation of a partner at the end of his rope.

Yet, for all their individual brilliance, their chemistry never quite lands. They feel like two powerhouse performers circling each other rather than a married couple with shared history, intimacy, and wounds. Was this mismatch deliberate, a commentary on modern relationships? Perhaps. But intentionally or not, it leaves the emotional core feeling hollow.

Another missed opportunity lies in the house itself. In “The War of the Roses,” the home is practically a third character: a sprawling, beautiful estate that slowly becomes the battleground for Oliver and Barbara’s war. In “The Roses,” however, the couple’s luxury seaside property takes far too long to materialize. By the time the story reaches the construction and eventual competition over the house, we’re given only fragments — glimpses of its grandeur rather than a full tour of its majesty.

It’s a puzzling choice, especially since the home is the central symbol of the couple’s divorce settlement. Instead of fully exploring the architecture, opulence, and symbolic weight of the property, Roach diverts attention to Ivy’s food creations, which, while amusing, lack the narrative heft of the house itself. A more immersive portrayal of the residence could have added richness and a visual metaphor for the couple’s unraveling; instead, the home feels like a background prop when it should have been a star.

By contrast, DeVito’s original gave us Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner as Oliver and Barbara Rose — two actors whose fiery chemistry made the escalation from romance to ruin heartbreakingly believable. That film wasn’t just about the comedy of a marriage imploding; it was about the tragedy of love corroded by resentment.

“The Roses” is still worth seeing, especially for its comedic flashes and standout supporting cast, but it doesn’t dethrone its predecessor. If anything, it might make you want to revisit the original and remember just how deliciously destructive love on screen can be.

In theaters August 29th. Running time: 1hr and 45min Rated: R

