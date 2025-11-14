It always seems like Hollywood never remakes the movies that were decent but could genuinely be improved upon, and instead goes for the ones that didn’t need another spin.

In some cases, like “The Lion King,” it’s because the first movie was so perfect any remake was destined to come up short in comparison. And then for others, like “The Running Man,” the reason is the original film wasn’t any good in the first place, so the chances another batch of filmmakers could turn water into wine seems rather farfetched.

I haven’t read the novel by Stephen King, but my understanding is the 1987 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger bears little resemblance. You may recall the premise: a hard-pressed regular guy signs up for a game show in a dystopian future America where the contestants run for their lives while being hunted by killers. Anybody can report them for money, so it’s literally the entire world against them.

This one, directed by Edgar Wright (“Baby Driver”) from a screenplay he co-wrote with Michael Bacall, is much more faithful to the source material.

And therein lies the problem. Book just aren’t structured like movies, due in no small part because it’s hard to translate a 400-page novel into a 110-page screenplay. King’s book contains all sorts of subplots and side characters as the hero, Ben Richards, flees for his life, getting help from various underground sorts and rebels.

His run gradually turns him from the bad guy into a hero, inspiring people to rise up against the tyrannical government that runs everything, including the TV network and the show.

Glen Powell steps in the Schwarzenegger spot, and obviously that immediately positions the character as more of an everyman role. His Richards is a blue-collar worker with a temper and a righteous streak, which has gotten him booted from every job he’s ever had — often for sticking up for the little guy.

With his toddler girl sick and his wife (Jayme Lawson) forced into a prostitution-adjacent gig in a nightclub, Richards resolves to try out for the network game shows. He figures he’ll get on one of the lower-paying but less dangerous shows, but is talked by the slithery honcho, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), into going for the big time with a potential payout of $1 billion if he survives 30 days.

He’s up against an elite group of five Hunters tracking him with all sorts of cool sci-fi technology, all of it recorded by roving camera balls. They’re led by the enigmatic Captain McCone (Lee Pace), who wears a ski mask and sunglasses, taking special delight in blowing away the running men.

The runners can actually be any gender, and in fact one of the other two picked for Richards’ episode is Laughlin, a vaguely unbalanced tough chick played by (Carmel PD’s own!) Katy O’Brian. I guess “Running Folks” doesn’t have quite the same ring.

Along the way Richards is helped by various people, starting with Molie (William H. Macy), a friend who plies various criminal arts, outfitting him with fake ID and several disguises; Bradley (Daniel Ezra), who runs a conspiracy show as companion to “The Running Man,” attempting to pierce Killian’s web of lies; and Michael Cera as Elton, a kook who lives in Derry, Maine — because simply all Stephen King stories must connect to his favorite fictional hometown — and seems to have been waiting his whole life to take on the network and its goons.

Honestly, I would have condensed all these tertiary characters into one, and put the main focus on the Richards v. Killian conflict. Brolin’s good as a charming cad, but he disappears for such long stretches we forget about him. A secondary villain is Colman Domingo as Bobby T, the outrageous barker who acts as the show’s emcee, dialing up the bloodlust and stealing ever last scene he’s in.

The movie also isn’t helped by a very us-vs.-them political bent that is apparently intended to comment on our real-life rage-filled times. In this dystopia, it’s the 1-percenters against everyone else, with plebes like Richards forced to beg and scrape for medicine to treat the flu, while rich ladies wear scarves worth just as much as it costs to save a human life.

Interestingly, King’s book was published in 1982 and set in the year 2025, and it seems Hollywood thought it would be a nice pull on our nose to have the remake come out the same year. I’m all for sharp satire but it always plays better when it doesn’t come off as broad parody with big exaggerated strokes.

(And with a reported budget of $110 million, we’ll have to point out how much temporary housing and hot meals could have been bought for homeless people instead.)

I didn’t hate “The Running Man.” I just don’t see any reason for it. The Schwarzenegger flick is one of his bottom-drawer ones — look for him to make a sorta-cameo, by the way — that no one was clamoring to see another version of.

Powell is fine in the lead role, though it feels very much like a nice guy trying to put on the face of an angry guy — who’s secretly a good guy inside.

Who knows, maybe in another four decades somebody will decide to remake this movie, which won’t be any wiser a choice than this go-round.

