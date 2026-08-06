“The Samurai and the Prisoner” is not strictly speaking a war movie. While it takes place in feudal Japan circa 1578 and is set again the backdrop of a castle under siege, there’s very little fighting and no big battle set-pieces a la Akira Kurosawa’s “Ran.”

More than anything, it’s a rumination on the struggle between violence and mercy. It stars Masahiro Motoki as Araki Murashige, a renegade samurai warlord who has rebelled against his master, for reasons that are not entirely clear to his retainers. Over the course of a 10-month siege of his Arioka Castle, Murashige is beset with strange events, including a couple of murders, that spook his forces and sap his will to continue holding out.

The other half of the title refers to Kuroda Kanbei (Masaki Suda), a young samurai and friend who has been sent as an envoy by their former mutual master, Nobunaga Oda, who has consolidated much of Japan under his merciless rule. Murashige seizes Kanbei as a prisoner, which is a violation of the samurai code, and Kanbei is further humiliated when he’s cast into the dank castle dungeon rather than executed.

A samurai must die with honor, or not live at all.

Murashige begins to call on Kanbei in his prison cell because he respects his strategic mind, and wants to enlist his help in solving these mysteries. He’s helpful in the first case, in which a young son of an enemy who is being held as a hostage dies from an arrow wound, but no arrow can be found. As the trust gradually rebuilds between them, the warlord finds some solace in the prison away from his squabbling war council.

In a lot of ways, you could call this a mystery movie, as a great deal of the energy is bent toward following the clues of these episodes to find out who is doing the plotting. It’s also an examination of the mind and soul of Murashige, who at first presents as a fairly typical stoic samurai type, but is gradually revealed as a man of deep thought and soul.

Murashige repeatedly does things that are not the “samurai way,” largely in failing to exact the full measure of satisfaction from those who oppose him. He kills only when he must, preferring persuasion and scheming to reach his ends. He’s mindful of the fact that the peasants are the ones who ultimately pay the harshest price when warlords are fighting. But Murashige is also aware that acting in a more benevolent way is degrading his reputation among his henchmen, who mostly seem concerned with competing with each other for rewards and prestige.

There’s a sequence where Murashige attempts to bring a key potential ally to his side by sending a princely gift: his Tira-saru, a famous tea urn that he uses to brew heavenly beverages for his chosen few, such as Juemon (Joe Odagiri), a trusted right-hand man. This leads to a whole event involving a Christian priest and a secret letter that felt like something straight out of Shakespeare.

(I’ll admit as a Westerner, the notion of so much value being placed on what is essentially just a yellow pot struck me as ridiculous. But the ritualized ceremony of formal tea-drinking remains even today, and the real Murashige was known as a disciple of tea master Sen no Rikyū. Different strokes.)

A thing to note is that there was quite a bit of religious strife during this time, with the prevailing Shinto and Buddhist faiths coming into conflict with the relatively new Christianity. Murashige’s wife, Chiyoho (Yuriko Yoshitaka), is a Buddhist who acts as a secondary counselor to our husband, supportive but subtly questioning his devotion to conflict — and clearly her influence is large.

“This world at war sickens and disgusts me,” he intones.

At about 2½ hours, “The Samurai and the Prisoner” is a deliberately paced affair. It’s adapted from the best-selling novel by Honobu Yonezawa, written and directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa (no relation to Akira) with what appears to be great devotion to the source material.

It’s a heavy, slow movie that I still appreciated for its deep probing into the mind of a man who earned his fame making war, but in his heart would rather negotiate over shared bowls of green tea.

Share