Ten years ago, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was easily one of the most bankable names at the box office. The former WWE star turned actor had been acting for a while, but at that point, he could sell a movie with his name alone. It makes sense as to why Johnson was so successful; in many ways, he’s the modern-day equivalent of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, having an equal amount of irresistible charisma as he has muscle.

However, at a certain point, things began to fall apart for Johnson. It’s hard to exactly pinpoint which movie it was, but it got to the point where audiences were turning away from him. He’s still had some successes; obviously, he’s the voice of Maui in the mega-popular Moana movies. His Jumanji movies were a surprise hit both critically and financially. “Red Notice,” for as bland and forgettable as it was, at one point held the record for the most viewed Netflix movie of all time. But then we have flicks like “Black Adam,” which showed that even jumping onto the superhero train wasn’t enough to fix Johnson’s reputation with audiences. He needed a reset.

That’s where “The Smashing Machine” comes in. A new movie from Benny Safdie (one-half of the directing duo behind “Uncut Gems”) and A24, which tells the true story of UFC fighter Mark Kerr and his struggles with opioid addiction. The film has already landed Johnson some of the highest marks of his career, and has blasted him off into the Oscar race, where it’s incredibly likely he’ll earn his first Academy Award nomination. It’s safe to say there are a lot of eyes on this one.

The film largely takes place between 1997 and 2000, as Mark Kerr’s career in the early days of the UFC is really taking off. Kerr seems to have a lot going for him, and he seems to be a pretty down-to-earth guy who wants to be nice to not only his fans and supporters but even his competitors. He also suffers from addiction to opioids, which is beginning to affect his performance in the octagon. Not to mention, he has an unhealthy relationship with his girlfriend Dawn (Emily Blunt), who is struggling with addictions of her own.

Upon losing his first match, Kerr hits rock bottom in his addiction journey, but through the help of his friends, including fellow UFC fighter Mark Coleman (Ryan Bader) and trainer Bas Rutten (playing himself), he sets off on the road to recovery. One where he can hopefully regain the glory, both in and out of the octagon.

First and foremost, “The Smashing Machine” is a vehicle that feels solely designed to have Johnson show that he can do more than just play himself in every movie, and that he’s more than just movies set in the jungle. As his cohorts like Dave Bautista and John Cena started to take on more daring roles, Johnson seemed comfortable just staying where he was at, but with “The Smashing Machine,” he shows he can be a real actor.

Obviously, Johnson has the physicality, but there’s also a vulnerability that he brings to the performance that we have never seen from him before. Obviously, this is a film that is lifted from real life, but it still feels like a reflection on how some had previously turned on Johnson. “The Smashing Machine” shows Kerr losing fights, it shows him breaking down, and it shows him struggling mentally and physically. Johnson never once feels like he’s over-acting; he fully becomes Kerr in a performance that is not only undoubtedly the best of his career, but it’s one of the best performances of the year. The hype around his work in the film is very real.

Despite the screenplay’s lack of depth to her character, Blunt turns in some great work as Dawn, who intentionally feels overly dramatic, with a personality so large that it constantly threatens to overshadow Kerr’s. While there may be some debate over how Dawn is portrayed, real-life footage from the documentary on which the film is based shows that Blunt isn’t too far off.

Safdie obviously has plenty of experience diving into the grit and grim of whatever he makes. The movie has an incredibly unique visual style, often times aping the feel of an old HBO documentary or a VHS recording, rather than a modern movie made for the big screen. It’s far more unique and less conventional than you’d expect. Paired with Nala Sinephro’s synth-filled score, “The Smashing Machine” has a drastically different feel from what the marketing of the film suggests.

For as refreshing a style as “The Smashing Machine” has, it still tells its story in a way that feels formulaic in terms of what you’d expect from a sports biopic. The relationship between Mark and Dawn never feels fully fleshed out as you’d hope; instead, the true heart of the movie lies with the friendship between Kerr and Coleman, ending the movie on a satisfying note.

Johnson pours his heart and soul into “The Smashing Machine,” so it’s hard not to be won over by the film at the end of the day. It’s certainly different from what you’d expect from one of the Safdies, but it’s an effective sports biopic led by a performance that won’t be forgotten come Oscar nomination morning.