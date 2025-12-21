Maybe it’s because my boys are getting up there (12 & 15 now) and aren’t in the primary demographic for the Spongebob movies anymore. Or possibly I’m older and more curmudgeonly, and thus less attuned to its colorful mix of childish pranks and absurdist humor.

Or, maybe “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants” just isn’t as good as its predecessor films. Sadly, I’m inclined to believe the latter.

2015’s “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water” was the high-water mark for the franchise (which has been running on TV since 1999) — a delightful mix of kiddie jokes, edgy adult humor and double entendres. The follow-up in 2021, “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge of Water” was pretty good, too.

This one just doesn’t feel as sharp. It’s got a lot of goofy visual gags and silly throwaway jokes, hallmarks of the series. Too often, though, I felt like the filmmakers were leaning on these to substitute for better constructed humor. As it is, it feels like the movie jumps from one ridiculous gag to another instead of stringing something together.

The plot revolves around Spongebob, an innocent sea sponge who never grows up, going on an adventure with the ghost of the Flying Dutchman pirate captain (voice by Mark Hamill, and something more toward the end). The Dutchman promises that Spongebob can become a bonafide Swashbuckler, complete with certificate, if he’ll only help the phantasmic pirate break the curse that binds him.

Once again the story (screenplay by Pam Brady and Matt Lieberman) is centered on the idea that Spongebob wants to become an adult (aka “big guy”) and be taken seriously, and in the end rediscovers that it’s his youthful naivety and pure-heartedness that makes him special. The voice work by Tom Kenny is delightful as ever, reinforcing Spongebob’s cloying but undefeated optimism.

Tagging along are his idiotic starfish best friend, Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke), pet snail Gary (Kenny again), resident sourpuss Squidward (Rodger Bumpass) and boss, Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown, also serving as narrator). His friends suspect the Dutchman’s got something up his sleeve and are trying to put a stop to it. Regina Hall turns up as Barb, the Dutchman’s dry-humored first mate.

They navigate through the haunted sea Underworld, where Spongebob must complete a series of challenges in order to reach his goal. Most of these involve various monsters who must be defeated, many of them rendered in highly detailed animation that makes the original TV show look positively prehistoric.

One of the things I think takes away from this movie is that spends almost no time in the familiar terrain of Soggy Bottom and the Krusty Krab restaurant. I was also disappointed that mainstays Sandy Cheeks and Spongebob nemesis Plankton are barely glimpsed at all. (Though they did get starring roles in their own Netflix feature films in 2021 and March of this year, respectively.) Squidward is there but pushed to the side.

It’s also noticeable how much Mr. Krabs has mellowed. Previously a secondary villain to Plankton, Krabs was a money-grubbing tyrant who treated Spongebob quite poorly. Not to mention a hard-shelled satire of the excesses of capitalism. Now he’s pretty open about calling the lad his friend, and undertaking this arduous quest to help him out.

I dunno. I think the warmheartedness works against what made Spongebob such a generational icon. I wouldn’t say this new movie is all wet, but certainly it’s soggier.

