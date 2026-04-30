“The Story of Everything,” as you might guess from the title, is a very big movie.

By that I don’t mean it has a gargantuan budget or a running time of 3+ hours. In fact, like most documentaries it was shot for a fraction of an average Hollywood feature, and clocks in at a reasonable 105 minutes. No, it’s a look at the scientific disciplines of cosmology and biogenesis — aka the origins of the universe and of life on Earth.

It’s not to be confused with “The Theory of Everything,” the 2014 biopic of physicist Stephen Hawking starring Eddie Redmayne, though it certainly touches on some similar areas and Hawking plays a prominent role. But he’s just one of dozens of scientists who played a part in telling competing theories — stories, really — about how all this came to be.

Basically, it comes down to random processes and phenomena versus the notion of intelligent design (read: bearded omniscient father in the sky).

It’s aimed at a general audience, so they make the science passably simplified so we can understand it. (Though I’ll admit some of it still made my brain hurt, bringing back painful recollections of high school honors physics. How I got out of there with an A is truly one of the great mysteries of the universe.)

Directed by Eric Esau (“Saturn”), it’s written by Stephen C. Meyer, a science historian/philosopher and author of “Darwin’s Doubt” and “Return of the God Hypothesis.” Meyer also appears frequently as a sort of emcee/narrator, presenting the various arguments about the origin of things.

It’s not hard to decipher that the movie is trying to nudge us toward the intelligent design argument espoused by Meyer. But it gives a fair hearing to the other side. Indeed, its most persuasive portions are about formerly skeptical scientific figures who came to admit the universe is just too damned ordered and perfect to have come about randomly.

Indeed, giants and Nobel Laureates like Fred Hoyle and Allan Sandage, after spending much of their careers espousing the ‘materialism’ side — Hoyle was known for mocking the “Big Bang” theory now widely accepted — came to late in life refute some of their own positions.

The movie spends the bulk of its time on the origins of the universe, with the creation of life taking up the last third or so. It walks us through like early astronomers such as Vesto Slipher, Albert Einstein’s seminal work with gravity and the idea of a cosmological constant, and the argument about whether the universe is currently expanding, contracting, and how the damn thing got started in the first place.

Then there’s Hawking and his ideas about singularities and black holes, and the notion that the universe can create itself from nothing.

But then there are explorations of the fine-tuning of the universe — aka the impossibility that such ideal circumstances of sustainability and the emergence of life could have happened without some kind of intent and control. I liked the description of a “Goldilocks Universe” — where all conditions are just right.

“We see the kind of universe we would expect if it had been intentionally set up for life… fine-tuning assumes a fine tuner,” one argument goes.

Things go in a similar vein for the creation of life, looking at things like the incredible complexity of bacterial flagellum — basically, the tiny little tails and ‘motors’ on common microscopic bacteria that propel them around.

“The Story of Everything” by necessity plays out with a lot of talking heads — in this case, nearly all middle-aged white dudes with questionable fashion sense. (Hey, I identify.) But they also break things up with a whole lot of computer-generated sequences to depict these processes that are so immense (solar systems coalescing) or infinitesimal (the activities inside a single cell) they become hard for regular people to grasp.

It’s by parts educational, persuasive, illuminating, and a bit dense on occasion. It’s not what you’d call a swinging time at the cinema on a weekend. But if you’re in the mood for something serious and sobering, it’s a good choice to watch with a group of curious people and then have a lively discussion/debate afterward.

They even talk a little about the multiverse, so maybe the superhero fanboys will take a dive.

Share