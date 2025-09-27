Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

While I’m usually a fan of director Renny Harlin’s particular brand of cheese, I didn’t much enjoy the first entry of his arguably unneeded “The Strangers” trilogy “The Strangers: Chapter 1” (my review here). Therefore, I went into “The Strangers: Chapter 2” (now in theaters) with low expectations, which were largely and surprisingly exceeded.

Maya (Madelaine Petsch) survived the attack that claimed the life of her boyfriend Ryan (Froy Gutierrez) perpetrated by our titular, masked strangers – Scarecrow, Pinup and Dollface. She’s laid up in the hospital with a stab wound to her stomach. While there she’s cared for by Nurse Danica (Brooke Johnson) and questioned by police in the form of Sherriff Rotter (aces character actor Richard Brake) and Deputy Walters (Pedro Leandro).

When the strangers show up looking to finish what they started, Maya must escape to safety. Danica and her roommates Chris (Florian Clare), Gregory (Gabriel Basso of Netflix’s “The Night Agent”) and Wayne (Milo Callaghan, currently playing Rudy Baylor on USA’s “The Rainmaker” series) try to assist Maya, but she feels as though she can’t trust them and retreats into the solitude of the forest where she must face off against a wild boar … no, I’m not making this up. Also, were the 30 to 50 feral hogs from memes of six years ago unavailable?!!!

“The Strangers: Chapter 2” will likely piss off fans of the franchise as it breaks from form. I actually enjoyed that it expanded beyond its home invasion formula and think it was a necessary move in order to prop up this admittedly overlong trilogy. Harlin and his screenwriters Alans R. Cohen and Freedland have gifted us a mixtape of a movie. You get hospital-set horror à la “Halloween II” (Rick Rosenthal’s or Rob Zombie’s), survival against the elements creature (think Ted Kotcheff’s “First Blood” by way of Russell Mulcahy’s “Razorback”), a “Bad Seed”-esque evil child flick via flashbacks of Young Pinup (Nola Wallace) AND the expected home invasion hullabaloo. Much of the picture is dialogue-less and rests largely on the shoulders of Petsch, who makes for a likable and expressive final girl. It’s bloodier, has a higher body count and is a lot more fun than its predecessor.

“The Strangers: Chapter 2” is much better than its 15% on Rotten Tomatoes would suggest and is my favorite entry to the franchise thus far. I’m actually looking forward to Harlin’s trilogy capper, which is teased mid-closing credits.

