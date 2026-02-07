Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

I already watched and reviewed Renny Harlin’s “The Strangers: Chapter 1” (my review here) and “The Strangers: Chapter 2” (my review here) so I felt duty-bound to jump on the grenade that is Harlin’s “The Strangers: Chapter 3” (now in theaters). There’s no reason for this to be a 281-minute trilogy other than the obvious fiscal one, but I’d love to see Topher Grace give this his “Star Wars” prequel trilogy editorial treatment.

(Fair warning, as this is the third and final installment of a trilogy I’m gonna have to give up some spoilers for chapters one and two.)

We pick up right where “Chapter 2” left off with final girl Maya (Madelaine Petsch) having offed Shelly/Pinup (Emma Horvath), but not before Pinup, her boyfriend Gregory/Scarecrow (Gabriel Basso) and the third of their murderous throuple Dollface (played as a teenager by Stephanie Aubertin and photo doubled by Krystal Ellsworth) killed Gregory’s roommates and Good Samaritans Nurse Danica (Brooke Johnson), Chris (Florian Clare) and Wayne (Milo Callaghan).

Also on the scene are Sheriff Rotter (awesomely creepy character actor Richard Brake) and Maya’s sister Debbie (Rachel Shenton), her husband Howard (George Young) and their bodyguard Marcus (Miles Yekinni). Maya can’t seem to decide whether she can trust Rotter or not (the character’s named Rotter and played by Brake … you be the judge).

Much of the rest of the movie plays like a recruitment ad for Maya to become the newest Stranger and Gregory’s replacement girlfriend.

I didn’t much care for “Chapter 1” on first watch, but liked it better on a rewatch. “Chapter 2” is my favorite of the bunch as it deviates from formula the most. “Chapter 3” is most assuredly middle of the pack. The proceedings still feel stretched, but Harlin and his homies definitely and definitively establish tension and atmosphere. I admire the performances of Petsch and Basso and it’s always fun to watch Brake break bad.

I enjoyed Harlin’s horror trilogy well enough, but I’m ready to let these “Strangers” pass me by and vanish into obscurity.

