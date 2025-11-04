Glenn Close falls in that very select company of thespians I’d watch in anything. Both a screen icon and the consummate character actress, she’s a true chameleon of the movies who has done it all, and always done it superbly.

(Well, except win an Academy Award, which seems like a major crime after eight nominations.)

“The Summer Book” is her latest outing, playing a Finnish grandmother spending a season on a lonely island with her son and granddaughter. She’s been coming there for 47 years, but this summer she has a mission: to help her family heal from the recent death of her daughter-in-law and bond with each other, so they can continue on after she has passed herself someday.

I missed the film, based on a semi-autobiographical book by Tove Jansson, when it had a modest theatrical run earlier this year. It’s now available for rental on all the usual digital platforms, and is well worth a visit.

Adapted for the screen by Robert Jones and directed by Charlie McDowell, it’s a gentle and contemplative film unburdened by a whole lot of plot. It’s carried along by the mood, the strength of these characters as well as the spare yet beautiful production values, including cinematography by Sturla Brandth Grøvlen and musical score by Hania Rani.

Grandmother (never named) is of indeterminate age, but makeup is used to make Close, 78, look quite a bit older and infirm. She hobbles about with the aid of a cane, hunched over but determined. She really enjoys being around her granddaughter, Sophia (Emily Matthews), but also clearly savors her alone time when she can wake up early in the morning and listen to the waves and birds.

Their summer cottage is a ramshackle place built right on the shore of the Gulf of Finland, looking like not much more than a stack of wood from the sea. But the inside is well-ordered and comfy enough, despite the lack of electricity or running water. Grandmother sleeps in a tiny addition build onto the side of the cabin that can’t be more than 5 feet by 8 feet inside.

Sophia is about age 10, smart and willful. Her father (Anders Danielsen Lie), is a bit distant, clearly relying on his mother to keep tabs on his daughter. He works as an illustrator for scientific magazines and such, so spends his days laboring in his little work space. Sophia says to Grandmother that he has not discussed the death of her mum at all.

Grandmother was apparently quite an adventurer in her day, and alludes to the fact that as a young woman she led the effort to start Girl Scouts in Finland so girls could have the same opportunity as boys to recreate in nature.

She’s a bit of a purist about roughing it on the island. They take their little outboard motor boat over to a newer, larger home build by some well-to-do folks, and she can’t help harrumphing at their huge patio and outdoor furniture for lounging in the sun. Grandmother thinks sitting on a rock or sleeping in a tent is vastly superior.

One their first night of the summer, Sophia gets up and sees a double reflection of herself in the window, thinking it’s a ghostly image of some sort. Mainly it’s just an excuse for her to sneak into Grandmother’s bed and cuddle each night.

Father makes an effort to plant a poplar tree in a stony embankment, tending to it with pumped water and seaweed to fertilize. For her part, Grandmother is a fanatic about preserving the large natural moss that covers much of the area like some organic carpeting.

And that’s the movie, really. Not much happens from a traditional storytelling point of view. Grandmother watches her wards like a hawk, her eyes both watchful and empathetic, and thinks about ways to nudge Sophia and her father toward rapprochement.

I suppose some people might find themselves bored by “The Summer Book.” I never was. Perhaps because I’m getting closer to Grandmother’s age than Sophia’s, I can appreciate something slow and melodic like this. It’s a lovely change of pace experience.

