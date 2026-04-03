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A buddy of mine reached out to me after taking his wife and young son to see “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” (now in theaters). He excitedly gave the film five out of five stars. I suspect a lot of this stemmed from a character he loves voiced by Glen Powell appearing in the picture and most especially that he was able to watch the flick through his child’s eyes. I don’t have a kid and I don’t have any real connection to Powell’s character other than enjoying him in this particular movie.

My connection to the “Super Mario Bros.” universe is mild at best. I owned and played “Super Mario Bros.” and “Super Mario Bros. 3” as a youngster. I vaguely remember the Captain Lou Albano-starring syndicated show as well as the shitty, sugary cereal. I owned and played “Super Mario 64” for the Nintendo 64 as a teenager. One of my roommates and I were addicted to “Super Mario Strikers” after college, but this cooled once I accused him of cheating and picked up and threw a loveseat after losing a match. (I swear I’ve chilled in my older age.) My wife and I would often play “Mario Kart Wii” early in our relationship. I saw and disliked the Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo-starring 1993 box office bomb as an adult and greatly prefer these Illumination-animated joints. (Admittedly, the only flicks of theirs I’ve seen. There’s no Gru, Minions nor secretive pets in this dojo.)

“TSMGM” picks up where its predecessor left off. Plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) are called to the desert town of Tosterena to clear an obstructed pipe wherein they discover fan favorite Yoshi (Donald Glover, giving a vocal performance reminiscent of Vin Diesel’s work as Groot in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” pictures).

Mario, Luigi and their new friend Yoshi then attend the birthday party of Mario’s crush Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) in the Mushroom Kingdom, but the shindig is cut short by the kidnapping of Princess Rosalina (Brie Larson). Rosalina was abducted by Bowser Jr. (Benny Safdie), estranged son of shrunken and imprisoned Bowser (Jack Black), in order to power the planet-killing “Boomsday Device” that sits atop Planet Bowser.

Peach and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) take it upon themselves to save Rosalina by blasting themselves into space. Mario, Luigi and Yoshi follow suit in order to be of assistance.

“TSMGM” is once again directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and scripted by Matthew Fogel (his other work consists of “Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru”) and it’s honestly more of the same. The voice cast do a nice job, the animation is slick, there’s plenty of action and quite a few laughs. If you liked the first one (as I did) you’ll likely dig this one, too. I did miss Seth Rogen’s Donkey Kong (who cameos, but isn’t heard from) as I’m a fan of the actor and the character (he’s always my racer in “Mario Kart”).

I didn’t enjoy this installment quite as much as the previous one, but you could do a lot worse for family-focused entertainment this Easter weekend. It leaves itself wide open for another sequel with another princess. My quarters are already resting on the coin-op awaiting my turn.

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