Are you ready for an 18th-century religious rave, punctuated by a little jail time? Welcome to an odd, gloomy look at the life of evangelist extraordinaire Ann Lee (1736 – 1784), directed and co-written by Norwegian filmmaker Mona Fastvold (“The Brutalist”).

As played by Amanda Seyfried (of 2008’s “Mamma Mia”, and an Oscar nominee for “Mank” in 2022), Ann Lee is a righteous gal growing up poor in Manchester, England. A witness to her own mother’s life—an endless cycle of sex, childbirth and hard labor—Ann finds spirituality to be both an essential escape and a higher calling.

She meets her blacksmith husband (Christopher Abbott, “Poor Things,” “Wolf Man”) at a religious gathering where everyone is getting jiggy with it: dancing off the sin with a lot of huffing, puffling and shuffling. Hello, Shakers. But when her husband’s sadistic bedroom tastes prove confusing and motherhood proves devastating, Ann’s holy visions point to the paradise of chastity. And the new American colonies sound like a great place to escape religious persecution and grow her following.

In Fastvold’s hands, “The Testament of Ann Lee” is an intimate, bittersweet take rather than an epic or didactic biography of a legendary female religious leader. Mother Ann, as she was known, ended up leading a flock of 6,000 believers in pursuit of celibacy, harmony with the earth, and dynamic dance moves that “give your grief to God.”

With musical numbers based on traditional Shaker hymns, with swirling skirts and men in wigs, the film has a hint of “Hamilton.” Scores of dancers thrust, emote, and exhale to a rhythmic songs (“Hunger and Thirst” was a stand-out) and the percussion of shoes on clapboards floors. Seyfried nails the singing, the choreography, and the wearing of bonnets. Supporting performances from Tim Blake Nelson and Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (2023’s harrowing “Eileen”) complement Seyfried’s work.

But for me, “The Testament of Ann Lee” doesn’t manage to convincingly convey how or why this woman managed to persuade so many to follow her. Though it does convey the rough road she rode. Wide-eyed Seyfried depicts Ann as by turns confident and morose, tortured and hopeful after being twice-jailed and often attacked for her insistence that “God must be both male and female.”

So while satisfying and successful as a feminist portrait, the film is simultaneously draggy. Maybe because Fastvold focuses more on the rain than the rainbows. Visually, the film is awash in a palette of blue and gray. Candles glow in every scene, blinking against the bleakness of history.

Yet the film is worth a watch because Seyfried leaves it all on the table (nudity and blood, tenderness and toughness). She was nominated for Best Actress (Musical or Comedy) at the Golden Globes, but she must have missed an Oscar nom by a hair. I agree it’s a bummer snub.

