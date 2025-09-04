Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

First World Problem and Funny Story: I rarely have Mondays off and AMC often holds its Screen Unseen series on these evenings, so my wife and I decided to attend. Turns out I watched a screener of Monday night's movie that morning. What are the chances?!!! We got up and left likely confusing the hell outta the folks beside us.

The movie in question is “The Threesome” (available in select theaters beginning Friday, Sept. 5) and we didn’t leave because it’s bad (quite the contrary), but because I was not planning on doing a three-way with “The Threesome” in one day … and at least we got to celebrate $8 soda day.

Audio engineer Connor Blake (Jonah Hauer-King, late of this summer’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer”) serves as best man at the wedding of his buddy Greg Demopolis (Jaboukie Young-White) where he reunites with his former co-worker, friend and one-time flame Olivia Capitano (Zoey Deutch).

Connor shows up to the restaurant where Greg bartends and Olivia waitresses and is pining hard. Greg encourages Connor to quit mooning over Olivia and go sit down to talk with another attractive young woman who’s sitting at a table by herself. She’s graduate student Jenny Brooks (Ruby Cruz, daughter of “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father” actor Brandon Cruz).

Connor and Jenny hit it off, which prompts Olivia to interject herself into the situation. One thing leads to another and the trio return to Connor’s home where they enact the titular (titillating?) action.

“The Threesome” as directed by Chad Hartigan (an indie fixture known for helming “This Is Martin Bonner,” “Morris from America” and “Little Fish”) and scripted by first-time screenwriter Ethan Ogilby (he previously worked as an assistant editor and animation production coordinator on “The Simpsons”) isn’t as concerned with prurient interests as it is more serious issues such as romance in the modern age and female bodily autonomy.

Hauer-King, Deutch and Cruz all do a nice job playing likable yet flawed figures. I sympathized with these folks even when they frustrated me. They’re strongly supported by Young-White (the picture’s comedic relief), “Saturday Night Live” veteran Julia Sweeney as Connor’s mother Suzanne (nice to see her again!) and Mike Flanagan fixture Robert Longstreet and “Mad TV” alumna Arden Myrin as Jenny’s parents Paul and Evelyn. I also got some laughs out of Allan McLeod, who plays Olivia’s brother-in-law Roger.

“The Threesome” is a rom-com that’s heavy on the dram, but doesn’t delve into sub and dom.

