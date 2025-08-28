Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

I’m not necessarily a Troma dude. I respect the resourcefulness with which Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz’ company has operated and the fact that they gave filmmakers I dig such as James Gunn and Joe Lynch their first shot. It’s with this mindset that I watched writer/director Macon Blair’s long-shelved reimagining of “The Toxic Avenger” (in theaters beginning Friday, Aug. 29).

Peter Dinklage stars as Winston Gooze, who works as a janitor at pharmaceutical company BTH, which is owned and operated by the crooked Bob Garbinger (a very hammy Kevin Bacon). Winston’s punk rocker partner Shelly (Rebecca O’Mara) recently passed away leaving him to look after her teenage son Wade (Jacob Tremblay). Adding insult to injury, Winston’s given a grim cancer diagnosis and pleads directly with Bob for assistance, but he flippantly refuses his employee’s request.

Understandably pissed, Winston attempts to burgle BTH. He’s shot and killed in the process and his corpse is dumped in a vat of toxic waste, which reanimates him as our titular Toxic Avenger (still voiced by Dinklage, but embodied in costume by Luisa Guerreiro). Toxie teams with investigative journalist J.J. Doherty (Taylour Paige) to bring down BTH, Bob, his underling little brother Fritz (Elijah Wood, looking a bit like Danny DeVito’s Penguin from “Batman Returns”) and his overzealous assistant Kissy Sturnevan (Julia Davis).

I’ve enjoyed a lot of Blair’s work as an actor (all sorts of titles), writer (Netflix films “Small Crimes” and “Hold the Dark”), producer (“Green Room,” “Rebel Ridge”) and director (“I Don’t Feel at Home in this World Anymore,” which also featured Wood). His take on “The Toxic Avenger” didn’t do much for me.

It has so much reverence for its source material that it never fully feels like its own thing. It’s been delayed for years due to violence, but there’s no tactility to the carnage. It’s mostly just so-so CG bloodshed grafted to what feels like ho-hum PG-13 proceedings … save for some graphic full-frontal male nudity. Much of the humor is lame and misses the mark. I liked and was touched by the relationship between Dinklage and Tremblay’s characters, but it could’ve and should’ve been better developed. My favorite thing about the movie is just how damned cute Toxie is when smiling.

“The Toxic Avenger” makes worthwhile criticisms about the pharmaceutical and insurance industries (distributor Cineverse is actually putting their money where their mouth is by doing something really cool – details here), but has little else of interest or merit to say. I’m not entirely sure who this movie is for, but it wasn’t me.

