Gosh knows our culture is overly infused with politics these days, including our movies — even when it’s not necessary. Sometimes, though, it’s unavoidable in telling important stories about the real world.

Credit “The Voice of Hind Rajab” for taking a measured, humanist approach to a very divisive event: the war in Gaza. Based on a true story, it holds a lot of potential to fan the flames of ire.

The 6-year-old titular Palestinian girl was trapped in a car after it was targeted by Israeli troops, killing the rest of her relatives. Workers for a rescue group, Red Crescent, kept in contact with Hind by phone for hours, trying to coordinate safe passage for an ambulance to rescue her amidst the deadly carnage.

Instead of making it an anti-Zionist screed, though, writer/director Kaouther Ben Hania focuses on the human element, as a bunch of strangers give all their might to save a little girl’s life. The Israelis are not made to be the villains, and indeed are never even seen or heard.

Hania was nominated for an Oscar last year for her moving documentary “Four Daughters,” and was a nominee again for “The Voice of Hind Rajab.” She has a knack for piercing through the partisan fervor of warfare and conflict, and instead putting her camera onto the people suffering from it.

The film employs an interesting technique, which I guess you’d call docu-drama: she uses the actual voice records of Hind (nickname Hanood) as she spoke to the rescue team over the course of hours, but then uses actors to play the adults playing out their portion of events. The entirety of the movie takes place inside the Red Crescent center.

The result is a heartbreaking film of incredible existential power. I’d like to think even the most ardent Israeli or Palestinian supporter could find themselves coming together in sympathy for Hanood, silently cheering on the people trying to save her.

Motaz Malhees plays Omar, the young man who first responds to the situation and makes contact with Hanood. He’s committed to the cause and hot-tempered, continually calling for the rescue teams to be sent out, regardless of the danger presented to them. He’ll break protocol and go behind people’s back if he has to.

He’s a constant thorn in the side of his boss, Mahdi (Amer Hlehel), who has the difficult task of essentially getting permission between two military forces at war to allow them to rescue civilians caught in the middle. At one point, he’s deeply offended when Omar suggests that he talks to the Israelis directly. But this ad-hoc system has resulted in a continually delayed response, along with many peaceful rescuers killed.

Saja Kilani plays Rana, another frontline call center worker who becomes Hanood’s main contact during the ordeal, acting as her mother, sister and protector. It wrenches the heart as she must continually tell the frantic girl that help is on the way, as the clock ticks by. Nisreen (Clara Khoury) acts as the resident therapist/supporter, talking Omar down from his fits of anger and trying to convince Rana to take a break, for both her and Hanood’s sake.

The movie is tense and sad, but never gives in to the most obvious option: anger.

Instead, it’s just a straightforward story, almost journalistic in its approach, telling the tale of a girl who didn’t deserve to be caught in the crossfire of war. To me, relating this story with compassion and empathy shows the truest meaning of power.

Leave a comment