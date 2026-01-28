Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

As a fan of 1980s and 1990s buddy action comedies and leading men Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa I was pretty much already in the bag for “The Wrecking Crew” (now streaming on Prime Video) before the opening credits even rolled.

The picture opens with the hit-and-run death of Hawaiian private investigator Walter Hale (Brian L. Keaulana), which prompts a reunion between his estranged, grown sons James (Bautista) and Jonny (Momoa).

James stayed on the island, became a Navy SEAL and is raising his children Kai (Josua Tuivaralagi) and Lani (Maia Kealoha) alongside his loving wife Leila (Roimata Fox).

Jonny took another path after having been shipped away from home as a young man. He became Tribal Police in Oklahoma and his relationship to spicy bank manager Valentina (Morena Baccarin) could best be described as on the skids had it not already careened off a cliff.

James assumes their father’s death was a tragic accident, but Jonny knows better and begins digging into it much to the chagrin of their family friend Governor Peter Mahoe (Jango Fett himself, Temuera Morrison), local police in the form of Detective Rennert (reliable character actor Stephen Root, looking hilariously sunburnt), Yakuza member Nakamura (Miyavi), syndicate leader Mr. K (Branscombe Richmond – very much a staple of the flicks and TV shows this is aping) and haole land developer Marcus Robichaux (Claes Bang). Aiding Jonny in his investigation is Pika (Jacob Batalon, Peter Parker’s buddy Ned Leeds from recent “Spider-Man” offerings), a smart-mouthed hacker who worked with Walter.

As is the case with this sort of flick, bodies begin brutally piling up and shit gets blown up real good.

“The Wrecking Crew” is directed by Ángel Manuel Soto (he previously helmed the DC Comics adaptation “Blue Beetle”) and scripted by Jonathan Tropper, creator of Cinemax action series such a “Banshee” and “Warrior.” Soto’s direction is slick and representative of Hawaiian heritage in a manner that’s reminiscent of and similarly reverent to his treatment of Mexican culture in “Blue Beetle.” Tropper’s screenplay is funny, foul and very un-PC (there are a lot of body-shaming fat jokes), but he’s also a keen enough writer to mine the depths of James and Jonny’s dysfunction.

Much of the reason “The Wrecking Crew” works as well as it does is the chemistry shared between Bautista and Momoa – the former largely plays straight man to the latter’s flashier wildcard role, but also gets his own moments to shine … especially in action during an impressive oner that calls to mind Park Chan-wook’s “Oldboy.”

“The Wrecking Crew” is both funnier and more violent than I expected it to be. It’s a tad overlong, but should still please fans of ‘80s and ‘90s-style buddy action comedies, Bautista and Momoa. It certainly did me.

