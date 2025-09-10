There are many different kinds of bravery, though movies tend to gravitate to the big, loud sort. Marching into battle, taking on a bully, suing a major corporation, and so on.

“Triumph of the Heart” is about the quiet kind of bravery.

It’s the story of Maximilian Kolbe, a Franciscan priest from Poland who was an anti-Nazi agitator and newspaper publisher, in addition to his liturgical duties. For this he was arrested by the Third Reich and interred at the Auschwitz concentration camp — this at an earlier time of World War II when most of the prisoners were there for politics rather than Judaism.

After a prisoner escapes, the Machiavellian Nazi commander, Karl Fritzsch (Christopher Sherwood), orders that 10 other men be confined to an underground bunker without food or water. If the prisoner is recaptured, they would be released. If not, they will die and serve as a warning for any future escape attempts.

Kolbe was not one of the men selected for this vile torture. But when one who was cried out about leaving behind his young children and wife, Kolbe stepped forward and offered to take his place — knowing it meant almost certain death.

“Triumph” is an account of what happened in that tiny cell, as recorded by a janitor who bore witness to their fate. Astonishingly, Kolbe and three others lived for two weeks, stubbornly refusing to die. They were finally executed with injections after becoming an embarrassment to the Nazis and a small beacon of hope for other prisoners.

In 1982, Kolbe was canonized as a saint for his martyrdom and several miracles attributed to those who prayed to his memory.

Kolbe is played by Polish actor Marcin Kwasny in a very restrained, deeply invested performance. It’s not the sort of thing where the character makes big speeches or heroically stands up to the Nazis. He’s a lamb of God who embraces the teachings of the meek inheriting the Earth.

Instead, he rallies the other men around him and calls them to pray. At first, most reject his entreaty to join his “militia” for love and salvation. Some of the younger ones are openly defiant and accusatory.

“No one cares what we do now. We are erased from history,” says Albert (Rowan Polonski), who gave up a romance to fight the Germans and now regrets leaving her.

But slowly, painstakingly, he wins them over and brings them together so that they can die with dignity — “into death, and beyond.”

It’s mostly an ensemble cast sort of thing, with only a few of the 10 becoming truly distinctive personalities. In addition to Albert, there is his friend, Freddy (Armand Procacci), another soldier who is the strong and silent type. Jonas (Oleg Karpenko) is older and cynical, whose wife and teen son are among the prisoners toiling just outside their barred window.

There are moments of absolute human fragility as they slowly grow parched and shriveled. A downpour of rain allows the men to sop up the water with their shirts and wring it out into their mouths, buying some respite. They take up singing a lullaby from childhood that becomes their mantra. The guards give them a sharp stone in case any of the prisoners decide they’d rather end their torment early, and Father Kolbe repurposes it for something entirely different.

Written and directed by Anthony D'Ambrosio in his feature film debut behind the camera, “Triumph” is beautifully shot (by Andrew Q Holzschuh) and poised. It never indulges in maudlin “inspiration porn,” always careful to show the terrible conditions as the men slowly die. It’s clear some of the actors starved themselves in real life to depict their characters’ skeletal physiques.

As their minds grow fevered with hunger, we witness their visions — flashbacks to other parts of their lives, or a serpent crawling over them as a nod to the temptation toward despair. For Kolbe, it often takes the form of the Virgin Mother, here replicated as an almost grim, forbidding figure.

The commander takes to visiting cell block 11 when the others are asleep, taunting Kolbe that it is his presence that dooms the other men. Meanwhile, his superiors are enraged these prisoners are becoming the wrong kind of example.

I wouldn’t call “Triumph of the Heart” a faith-based film per se. Though it would be hard to come away from this experience without acknowledging that Kolbe used his religious beliefs to bring comfort to those who were sentenced to die for no reason. He gave them purpose in the midst of a senseless horror.

Bring a hanky, or three. This film earns its tears.

