“Trust” in one of those movies that doesn’t really know what it’s about.

You see this sometimes: films, often little ones or made by filmmakers just starting out, that seem more like a mishmash of things than a coherent piece. I think it happens when they start including elements that will help the movie get greenlit by the studios — often suspenseful or prurient stuff — and then they go to make it and find they’ve got a cake with ingredients that don’t mesh.

Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”) plays Lauren Lane, a star on a huge hit network TV show, a “Family Ties” sort of thing. She started when she was 8, and it’s been running so long she’s now in her early 20s, stuck with a wholesome image as “America’s sweetheart.”

Of course, she’s turned into a young woman with all the usual peccadillos and urges that come with it. As the story opens, she’s just had a bunch of private info from her phone leaked, including some nude photos and, even worse, the image of a positive pregnancy test. She’s being besieged by the press, especially with questions about who the father is.

Peter (Billy Campbell), who plays the dad on their show, “The Johnsons,” and runs the set like a dictator, isn’t happy with these developments, fearing it’ll undermine their wholesome image. Apparently other members of the cast have been forced out when they displeased him.

To get away from the searing spotlight of fame, Lauren rents a posh Airbnb cottage in the middle of nowhere. Little does she know it’s a trap used by a trio of inept criminals to make some easy scores. Unfortunately, they arrive while she’s still there, she winds up trapped in the utility room behind the bedroom, and things get wild and crazy between the bad guys. (Played by Forrest Goodluck, Rhys Coiro and Gianni Paolo.)

Lauren spends most of the money trapped in this nasty little stone chamber, filled with pipes and hot water heater, contemplating her fate and trying to escape. It’s pretty standard-issue damsel in distress stuff, surveying her prison and trying to make use of the few resources she has at hand, and I grew pretty bored with her plight.

There’s cutaways to side stories going on that feed into the main one, including the pair of cops on the case and Kroft (Peter Mensah), the icy private investigator hired by Lauren’s TV dad to make her little problem… go away. It’s carried out in a lightly comedic way, with the touch of Tarantino that so many filmmakers copy these days, which undermines Lauren’s supposedly dire fate.

More entertaining is the subplot with Loretta, a grocery store clerk played by Katey Sagal. She winds up finding Lauren’s dog, Georgie, who got lost in the holdup at the house, as Loretta does a side gig as an animal rescuer. Loretta’s the most interesting person in the movie by far, a little kooky but in a friendly weay, and I kind of wanted the story to just follow her as she becomes sucked into the imbroglio surrounding Lauren, which gets increasingly bloody.

Directed by Carlson Young from a screenplay by Gigi Levangie, “Trust” just feels like pieces plucked from other flicks: the contentious camaraderie between criminals; the stern cop faces of a crime procedural; Lauren trapped in a vaguely horror movie setup; and Loretta the daffy dog-rescuer for the comic relief.

Even the title doesn’t really make sense — whose trust are we talking about? Was it broken? Maybe a reference to her TV star image? If so, then the movie needed to spent a lot more time building up that part of the story.

It felt like it was intended as a star vehicle for Turner, but honestly she winds up with the least to do, spending most of the movie in her underwear, sulking in her little room. It’s never a good idea to stick your star in the corner.

Leave a comment