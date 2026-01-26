Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

It was the summer between my junior and senior years of high school when “American Pie” was released, so I was the perfect age to be a fan of the flick and its leading man Jason Biggs.

I didn’t glom on to a lot of Biggs’ work outside of the “Pie” pictures aside from the Neil Diamond-themed “Saving Silverman,” Kevin Smith movies and Woody Allen’s “Anything Else” (sue me, I liked it), but was always rooting for him.

I was excited when I heard Biggs was making his directorial debut with the dark comedy “Untitled Home Invasion Romance” (available on VOD beginning Tuesday, Jan. 27) and was less enthused after seeing the finished product.

We open on actor Kevin (Biggs) and philanthropist Suzie (Meaghan Rath) falling in love and getting married. We flash forward one year and the thrill is already gone. Kevin, hoping to enliven their relationship, makes plans for the couple to spend a weekend away at Suzie’s Dad’s lakeside cabin in the Adirondacks.

This idea is fine on its face, but Kevin has a harebrained scheme wherein he wants to play hero to Suzie and hires his acting class buddy Ernie (the extremely talented Arturo Castro – so good in “The Menu” and “Road House” (2024) – but very much wasted here) to stage a robbery at the house.

When Ernie winds up dead, Suzie’s childhood friend-turned-police office Heather (Anna Konkle) is on the case. Suzie’s lawyer ex-fiancée Stu Cho (Justin H. Man, he was Yang in Kogonada’s “After Yang”) also turns up should she need legal counsel. Also turning up are Ernie’s brothers Victor (Chris Young) and Oscar (René Escobar Jr.) who want answers about what happened to their missing sibling.

“Untitled Home Invasion Romance” as directed by Biggs and scripted by Joshua Paul Johnson and Jamie Napoli is a tonal tight rope walk that takes a tumble. It’s not particularly funny (the comedic highlight is a boner pill commercial featuring Biggs’ Kevin) nor romantic. The proceedings are definitely dark and the twist (which is admittedly pretty good and clever) darkens things further.

“Untitled Home Invasion Romance” isn’t so bad that I wouldn’t watch another movie by Biggs, but it’s also fair to say Pie-F*cker ain’t coming correct to the dark comedy party like he’s a Coen brother or anything.

