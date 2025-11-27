Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Writer/producer/director Rian Johnson tends to sneak important issues of the moment into his “Knives Out” pictures. With the first one it was class warfare. In “Glass Onion” it was the pandemic. Now with “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” (currently in select theaters, streaming on Netflix beginning Friday, Dec. 12) Johnson’s tackling white Christian nationalism. It’ll likely piss some folks off, but I’d argue these people should be pissed … at themselves.

Boxer-turned-priest Jud Duplenticy (Josh O’Connor) gets saddled with the shoddy assignment of working under Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin) at the upstate New York congregation Our Lady of Perpetual Fortitude. Wicks is possessive of his parish and his parishioners (of which there’s a dwindling number). He sees the decent Duplenticy as a threat and therefore treats him terribly.

The congregants include drunken and recently divorced doctor Nat Sharp (Jeremy Renner), Vera Draven, Esq. (Kerry Washington), a lawyer who’s living her life to appease her late father (Ray Bolton) by raising his bastard Cy (Daryl McCormack, late of “Anniversary”) well into adulthood, flailing sci-fi author Lee Ross (Andrew Scott) and ailing cellist Simone Vivane (Cailee Spaeny). Support staff at the church includes church lady on steroids, Jane of all trades and Wicks’ right-hand woman Martha Delacroix (Glenn Close) and her groundskeeper boyfriend Samson Holt (Thomas Haden Church).

When one of the flock winds up dead Det. Benoit Blanc (the returning and winning Daniel Craig) is on the case alongside local police in the form of Chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis). The primary suspect is Duplenticy, but Blanc sees him as an ally and incorporates him into his investigation.

Craig is the star of the “Knives Out” franchise and he’s reliably good here, but this is O’Connor’s movie and he runs away with it. His Duplenticy is every bit as pious as his Patrick Zweig from “Challengers” was perverted. The performance – and by extension the film itself – is a celebration of being truly Christian and a condemnation of weaponizing religion against the vulnerable. This is a message far too many folks need to hear, but they’re unable or unwilling to listen.

If you liked the other “Knives Out” entries I have no doubt you’ll enjoy this one too. It doesn’t quite hit the heights of the first one, but I’d argue it’s sharper and has more to say than the second installment … of which I also thought highly. This Johnson cat is clever with a cleaver and critical of America like he’s John fuckin’ Cheever.

