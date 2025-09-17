If you’d asked me if anybody could believably impersonate Marlon Brando, I would have said no. The cinema icon was just such a singular presence, both physically and in the way he presented himself to the world — reluctantly and yet with great bombast — that no one could pull it off. Even with the costliest CGI.

And yet, Billy Zane does just that in “Waltzing with Brando,” a curious-but-mostly-true tale of how Brando recruited a nebbishy architect to build his dream island retreat. They toiled for years to create an environmentally sustainable home for the actor on Tetiaroa, a tiny private island he owned in Tahiti.

There’s some physical resemblance between the two actors, especially around the shark-like brow. Helped by a little makeup and a few extra pounds, Zane actually mimics the Brand of the late 1960s to early ‘70s with almost eerie accuracy. He even manages a decent copy of the voice, a sensuous purr that more wrapped itself around words than fully grasped them.

Written and directed by Bill Fishman (“Tapeheads”), “Waltzing” is based on a book of the same name by Bernard Judge, the architect who became Brando’s partner and friend. He’s played by Jon Heder, all grown up now from his “Napoleon Dynamite” days and comfortably ensconced as a middle-aged dweeb.

The movie is told from Bernie’s perspective, as you might guess from the source material, and we watch as he approaches Brando with first awe, then bewilderment, and eventually warmhearted embrace. A buttoned-up guy with grand ideas about building eco-friendly structures in challenging parts of the world, he’s essentially the opposite of Brando.

At the time of their first meeting, Brando is living the hedonistic life of a Hollywood exile. Virtually unemployable, he putters around the beach, carouses with women, fathers some children, loiters at seedy bars and soaks up the sun. He enjoys pulling jokes on the uptight Bernie, such as insisting they go skinny dipping together minutes after meeting.

Bernie is there to buy property for a grand hotel to benefit some hotshot back in the States, Jack Bellin (Rob Corddry), who claims to be a friend of Brando’s. The first part of the movie is taken up with Bernie’s various misadventures in getting this project off the ground, such as dealing with Tahitian customs around land ownership, which is spread across entire families.

But after a few months and a growing camaraderie, Brando confesses his real dream: constructing a retreat on his private island where he can live sustainably, inviting scientists, artists and free thinkers to visit him in a sort of never-ending symposium on how to make the world a better place.

Of course, disaster comes in regular waves, as Tetiaroa is surrounded by a coral reef that makes it virtually impossible to get any heavy equipment there. The money keeps drying up for their project, so Brando is forced to go back to work to fund this expedition, including his iconic roles in “The Godfather” and “Last Tango in Paris,” scenes Fishman recreates with loving detail.

Alaina Huffman plays Bernie’s wife, Dana, who encouraged him to take the job in the first place and is at first dazzled at the chance to hang out with a movie star. But she spends most of the picture back in Los Angeles with their daughter, and over the course of years a rift understandably grows.

Richard Dreyfuss turns up as Seymour Kraft, Brando’s moneyman and self-appointed protector, who resents the huge piles of cash being spent on this island fiasco. Tia Carrere has a small part as the self-appointed Queen of Tahiti, whom Bernie must pay homage. Camille Razat plays na airline stewardess Bernie meets on the plane, who turns out to be part of Brando’s sprawling menagerie.

Zane plays Brando as coy and guarded, but capable of great passion. Like a lot of great people, he didn’t think the ordinary rules of human interaction applied to him, and too many people were willing to grant him this accommodation for him to retain any sense of normalcy. The portrait is of a good-hearted but mischievous imp.

Clearly he’s become disillusioned with filmmaking, and especially the business side of it. Bernie is surprised to discover Brando is using his Oscar for “On the Waterfront” as a doorstop.

“Acting is a craft. It's a profession. I'm a tradesman. It's no different than being an electrician or a gravedigger,” Brando says, and this time he’s not joking around.

Heder goes more for the broad comedy, and there are plenty of yuks to be had, mostly at Bernie’s expense. Sometimes it feels like the movie plays up the humor too much, and could’ve used a little more nourishment of its spiritual side.

I’m guessing most of the attention for “Waltzing with Brando” will be for Zane’s impression of the man. And it deserves to — it’s almost scarily spot-on. There are several scenes recreating Brando’s appearances on “The Dick Cavett Show,” and we see how he’s genuinely weary of having to do this sort of thing, so he turns it into a performance of profound indifference.

And yet, he couldn’t help but compel the audience’s attention.

A lot of famous people are very weird. The extent of Marlon Brando’s weirdness is legend. Here’s a movie that is clearly an homage, yet manages to draw aside the curtain of oddity and glimpse a bit of the man beneath.

