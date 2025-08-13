There’s been a host of possession movies over the decades since “The Exorcist” blew up the genre, and “Went Up the Hill” can be commended for at least trying something different: an erotic psychological horror flick.

Usually it’s an innocent, often a child, who gets a demon spirit installed inside it. Lately we’ve seen a lot of dolls or similar inanimate objects become animated with a vengeful spirit or whatnot. In “Hill” it’s the ghost of a recently deceased New Zealand woman, and the victim is not one but two people: her widow and her long-estranged son.

Directed by Samuel Van Grinsven from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jory Anast, the movie is going for an creepy vibe with sexual undertones. Instead it lands closer to mildly silly, as the two characters suddenly spring to life or fall over senseless as the spirit inhabits or leaves them — sometimes even jumping from one to the other.

Vicky Krieps plays Jill, the wife of the dearly departed Elizabeth (never seen). They lived in a big modernist house built on a lonely mountainside in the gorgeous New Zealand landscape. As near as we can tell, all Jill (an apparent German transplant) does is create textile portraits of the topography, so presumably Elizabeth was the source of the money for their fancy domicile.

The story opens with Elizabeth’s funeral service inside the house. Her sister, Helen (Sarah Peirse), is there and seems none too warm toward Jill — perhaps because of the large gap in age between Jill and her sibling. She’s also suspicious of the strange young man who has just schlepped his way up the hill road to be there. This is Jack (Dacre Montgomery), who turns out to be Elizabeth’s son, who was sent away at a young age and raised as an orphan.

Helen apparently knew about his existence but Jill did not. Curiously, Jack claims it was Jill’s voice who called him on the phone informing him of his mom’s death and inviting him to attend the service.

And yes, hopefully by now you’ve put together the sly irony involving the names Jack and Jill and the allegory about the hill. Hopefully I’m not giving away too much by revealing that, indeed, early on Jack does experience a fall and injure his crown, er, head.

Despite the awkward meeting, Jill invites Jack to stay with her until matters are squared he away. He’s also an artist, and another clue emerges when he finds in the house haunting paintings done in his own style.

Both Jill and Jack are gay — he has uncertain phone conversations with his boyfriend, Ben — so they’re obviously not attracted to each other. Nonetheless, a strange pull starts to emerge and they keep finding themselves waking in the other’s bed. Though nothing carnal happens… for now.

Soon enough it becomes apparent that Elizabeth is still with them, and trying to manipulate matters so she can continue her relationship with Jill using Jack’s body. And that she was not the benevolent sweet old lady who everyone talked about lovingly.

The cinematography by Tyson Perkins is startling in its bleak beauty, especially around the frozen lake near the house — which will become more important to the story as things go on. Krieps and Montgomery both invest their performances with a shy sort of vulnerability. It this strange love triangle, it’s clear Elizabeth was the alpha personality and is now trying to dominate the other two — quite literally.

The film is quite deliberately paced, and as it’s just Jack and Jill stuck in the house together for most of the movie, not a lot happens in a traditional storytelling sense. Jack experiences flashbacks to childhood that tell a little more of the tale. He and Jill start to form some kind of bond separate from the specter of Elizabeth, and rely on that as they join forces to resist her pull.

I didn’t find the movie especially scary or erotic, and that was the main thing the filmmakers seemed to be going for. The idea of a tragic romance with a ghost/possession backdrop has appeal, but “Went Up the Hill” failed to command my attention.

