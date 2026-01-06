The Critics Choice Awards were announced last night, and portend the same as other critic groups and preliminary events in the film awards season have: a showdown between “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners.”

The CCAs, given out by the American professional association of broadcast film critics, has not always been a reliable bellwether of the biggest and concluding awards, the Oscars. Critics Choice members (of which I am one) tend to be a little more eclectic than other critic groups. We rarely have runaway winners collecting the bulk of the wins.

“One Battle” took three awards, including Best Picture, Best Director (Paul Thomas Anderson) and Adapted Screenplay. “Sinners” took four: Original Screenplay (Ryan Coogler), Young Performer (Miles Caton), Casting and Ensemble, and Musical Score. “Frankenstein” also netted four, but no other film won more than one.

In the acting categories, Timothée Chalamet took Best Actor for “Marty Supreme,” Jessie Buckley Best Actress for “Hamnet,” Jacob Elordi of “Frankenstein” was Supporting Actor and Amy Madigan of “Weapons” was named Supporting Actress.

I think all of these should now be considered top if not leading contenders for the Academy Awards, nominations for which will be announced Jan. 22 with the awards ceremony March 15.

The Golden Globes, administered by the mysterious and ill-reputed Hollywood Foreign Press Association, tend to go with the most buzzy “popular” picks, as if being voted upon by casual movie-going teens or soulless social media influencers. Those will be announced Jan. 11.

Next comes the spate of film professional guilds with their awards, with varying track records for predicting the Oscar winners: the Directors Guild on Feb. 7 (very high correlation); the Producers Guild Feb. 28 (medium); the Screen Actors Guild March 1 (medium-high) and the Writers Guild March 8 (low).

Buckley is terrific in “Hamnet” but she’s been better in other movies. Past winner Emma Stone is her biggest, and possibly only serious rival for this category.

I was not a fan of “Marty Supreme” but Chalamet did the Safdie thing as instructed. His main competition at the Oscars will be Michael B. Jordan in “Sinners” and Joel Edgerton in “Train Dreams,” which I think will be a stalking horse that could pick off a win here and there. (It won cinematography from the CCAs.)

All of showbiz seems to be in love with Elordi right now, but supporting category is always a tough category and he’ll get plenty of competition in Benicio Del Toro (“One Battle”), Paul Mescal (“Hamnet”), Sean Penn (“One Battle”) and Stellan Skarsgård (“Sentimental Value”).

The Academy limits their acting nominations to five, so Adam Sandler from “Jay Kelly” may get squeezed out.

Madigan is the best thing in “Weapons,” but altogether I thought the film rather flat. Expect Elle Fanning and/or Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas from “Sentimental Value” to challenge her.

I’m surprised to see “KPop Demon Hunters” running the board as the best animated film of the year in many awards so far. I thought it more product than filmmaking, and its ascension is more a commentary on how low animation has fallen in recent years.

My two favorite films of the year, “Materialists” and “Highest 2 Lowest,” are absolutely blanking in the awards race, not even garnering nominations in the CCAs or Golden Globes. But that’s been about par for the course for me in recent years.

I admired “Sinners” and especially Coogler’s direction; “One Battle” is a big, showy mess. But it may very well be an Oscar-winning mess a couple of months from now.

I will say this: the Critics Choice Awards, after struggling for years to gain traction within the awards infotainment sphere, finally appears to be getting its due. In years past it was not unusual for winners in major categories to not bother to even show up. Near as I can tell, pretty much all of them did this time.

Here’s the full list of CCA winners:

Best Picture “One Battle After Another”

Best Director Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Actor Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Actress Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Supporting Actor Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Supporting Actress Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Original Screenplay Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Adapted Screenplay Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Young Performer Miles Caton, “Sinners”

Casting and Ensemble Francine Maisler, “Sinners”

Best Comedy “The Naked Gun”

Animated Feature “KPop Demon Hunters”

Production Design Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, “Frankenstein”

Cinematography Adolpho Veloso, “Train Dreams”

Costume Design Kate Hawley, “Frankenstein”

Editing Stephen Mirrione, “F1”

Stunt Design Wade Eastwood, “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”

Hair and Makeup Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey, “Frankenstein”

Sound Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta and Gareth John, “F1”

Visual Effects Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett, “Avatar: Fire and Ash”

Score Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”

Song “Golden,” Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24 and Teddy, “KPop Demon Hunters”

Foreign Language Film “The Secret Agent”

