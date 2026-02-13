There was much ado about everything when director Emerald Fennel announced she would be trying her hand at yet another adaptation of “Wuthering Heights.” From the outrage surrounding casting choices, to the director’s comments suggesting a faithful adaptation was unnecessary, and a messy rollout, this film was perfectly poised for a tidal wave of backlash before it even hit the big screen.

In this adaptation we follow the relationship between Katherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff from childhood through adulthood. Although they never address their feelings directly as adolescents, over time they developed a fondness for another that inevitably becomes romantic in nature. However, Heathcliff’s status as little more than a servant is at odds with Katherine’s potential to escape poverty by marrying into wealth. When the wealthy Linton family moves into the neighboring property, the possibility of Katherine marrying someone else becomes a reality.

Heathcliff overhears Katherine’s confession to Nelly, the ever present companion, that she has agreed to marry Edgar Linton. In response, Heathcliff unceremoniously runs away from his adopted home that night. Several years of pining and unfulfilling married life go by for Katherine when Heathcliff makes a sudden return. As is to be expected, the two begin a torrid and toxic love affair that is destined for disaster.

“Wuthering Heights” is famously a difficult text to adapt satisfactorily. The original narrative is incredibly nuanced and the potential interpretations of its message are endless. As is the case with most adaptations of the story Fennell, understandably decides to forgo including the second half of the book. Instead, she chooses to fill that space in the narrative with a copious amount of her, admitted, fantasies of the romantic leads being able to fulfill their forbidden desires.

In interviews prior to the film’s release Fennell emphasized that she very much wanted to explore the unfulfilled sexual aspects the romantic leads relationship. And explore those aspects she did. After Heathcliff’s return, the film devolves into what feels like a series of never-ending and gratuitous sex scenes and gaslighting. This would be somewhat forgivable if it wasn’t so pervasive and devoid of anything meaningful.

Several cinematic aspects of the film are executed in ways that are overtly provocative in nature and included purely for shock value. Between the, frankly gross sound effects and uncomfortable close ups of seemingly innocuous objects there is almost no room for any of the story’s thought provoking elements. Despite the majority of the dialogue being taken almost directly from the original text, it is not enough to make up for the film’s overall lack of depth.

The performances given by Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi did mitigate this somewhat and were surprisingly better than anticipated. It cannot be denied that the two actors definitely have an onscreen chemistry. Controversial casting choices aside, Elordi does capture the quiet and forboding intensity of Heathcliff’s character very well. This is helped by the fact that, overall, Margot Robbie does an admirable job of portraying the complex and erratic nature of Katherine’s character.

In spite of its faults, “Wuthering Heights” is visually stunning. The locations chosen are simultaneously gorgeous and evocative of the story’s desolate undertones. One thing Fennell does well in this film is her method of visual storytelling. Although the costumes are frequently absurd in nature, they actually do quite a bit of legwork in pivotal moments and creatively highlight each character’s state of mind during a given scene. The decision to include an abundance of color throughout the film is a refreshing deviation from the typical gray and gloomy tones used in most period pieces.

Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights” is many things, but boring isn’t one of them. It was simultaneously better and worse than I anticipated. Unfortunately, the skepticism surrounding the film’s potential to be a good adaptation was well founded. The backlash generated by the opening scene being an unsavory portrayal of a tragic event is a telling consequence of a director prioritizing shock value over substance. Though it is a far cry from what is considered to be a “good” adaptation, it does manage to be entertaining despite its flaws.