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Yap Rewind: Assessing Steven Spielberg
With the release of "Disclosure Day," now is a good time to look back to our archival podcast of the celebrated filmmaker's career, dialed back about 15 years.
Jun 15, 2026
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
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