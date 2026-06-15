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Yap Rewind: Assessing Steven Spielberg
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Yap Rewind: Assessing Steven Spielberg

With the release of "Disclosure Day," now is a good time to look back to our archival podcast of the celebrated filmmaker's career, dialed back about 15 years.
Christopher Lloyd's avatar
Christopher Lloyd
Jun 15, 2026

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Disclosure Day On Track For Steven Spielberg's Best Box Office Debut In 18 Years

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