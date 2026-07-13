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Yap Rewind: Best Worst Trailers
As you judge upcoming summer movies by their trailers, our archival podcast reminds us that a good preview doesn't promise a good movie, or vice-versa.
Jul 13, 2026
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
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