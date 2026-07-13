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Film Yap

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Film Yap
Yap Rewind: Best Worst Trailers
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Yap Rewind: Best Worst Trailers

As you judge upcoming summer movies by their trailers, our archival podcast reminds us that a good preview doesn't promise a good movie, or vice-versa.
Christopher Lloyd's avatar
Christopher Lloyd
Jul 13, 2026

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