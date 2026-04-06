Film Yap

Film Yap

Film Yap
Film Yap
Yap Rewind: Changing face of animation
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Yap Rewind: Changing face of animation

With "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" dividing critics and bringing in blammo box office, we look back to our archival podcast about how the animated feature film has evolved.
Christopher Lloyd's avatar
Christopher Lloyd
Apr 06, 2026

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