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Yap Rewind: Changing face of animation
With "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" dividing critics and bringing in blammo box office, we look back to our archival podcast about how the animated feature film has evolved.
Apr 06, 2026
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
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