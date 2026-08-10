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Yap Rewind: Child Actors Made Good
Though the stereotype of the kid actor flaming out is all too common, this month's archival podcast looks at stars like Anne Hathaway (in "The End of Oak Street" this week) with long, rich careers.
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
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