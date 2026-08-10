Film Yap

Film Yap

Film Yap
Film Yap
Yap Rewind: Child Actors Made Good
0:00
-17:09

Yap Rewind: Child Actors Made Good

Though the stereotype of the kid actor flaming out is all too common, this month's archival podcast looks at stars like Anne Hathaway (in "The End of Oak Street" this week) with long, rich careers.
Christopher Lloyd's avatar
Christopher Lloyd

Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Lloyd · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture