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Yap Rewind: Indy Film Fest flashback
With Indy Film Fest getting ready to kick off its 2026 run, let's turn back the dial to our thoughts on the lineup from 2011!
Apr 20, 2026
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
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