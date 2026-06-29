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Yap Rewind: It's Historical, Baby
With the release of "Young Washington," let's look back to our archival podcast about historical period pieces.
Jun 29, 2026
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
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